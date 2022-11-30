‘Embarrassing’ scenes during first test in Perth

The crowd for the start of the first test cricket between Australia and the West Indies was very disappointing. Image: Getty

The Australian public’s lack of love for the national cricket team has once again come to light opening day of the first Test against the West Indies. Officials are wrestling with the mind-boggling decision to begin testing summer on a Wednesday, with only a few fans on hand for first pitch at Optus Stadium.

Australian cricket officials have been dealing with some poor crowds in recent weeks, with just over 10,000 fans attended the third ODI against England in the MCG. It marked the smallest ever crowd at the venue for an ODI.

And unfortunately there was more of the same on Wednesday, with hoards of empty seats greeting the players at Optus Stadium. There were only a few thousand spectators watching the action as Australia won the coin toss and elected to bat first.

The West Indies are not known for drawing Test cricket crowds, and the majority of the Australian public would have been at work or school on Wednesday morning. Some social media have wondered why officials would choose Wednesday as the start of the Test summer, as the game may be over by the time the weekend comes and the crowd can flow in more freely.

“I can’t remember a more disappointing run-up to the first test of the summer,” journalist Mark Gottlieb wrote on Twitter. “I don’t know if there’s been too much cricket in the World Cup, if the team is on the nose, if it’s because it’s in Perth or for some reason, but I suspect the crowd and the viewing figures are low will be.”

Spectators in the stands watch the action during the first day of the first test between Australia and the West Indies. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Some have suggested that the Aussie team is out of favor with the cricketing public because of Justin Langer’s departure as a coach. But former Test captain Steve Waugh thinks the poor crowd are due to an overload of meaningless competitions.

“There’s a lot of cricket, it’s hard to follow as a spectator, it’s very hard to keep up,” Waugh said on SEN radio. “The three one-day games against England actually seemed quite insignificant. I mean, what were they playing for? There wasn’t a big crowd, I think the crowd almost got an overdose of cricket.”

A general view of Optus Stadium for the First Test between Australia and the West Indies. (Photo by Will Russell – CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images)

Waugh also suggested that the fact that Australia has separate teams for Tests, ODIs and T20s is confusing for fans wanting some familiarity. “You want the special series to be iconic, like the Ashes, and against India when they come out here,” he said. “It’s hard to follow the Australian side because every time they play they have a different team on the pitch. It’s hard for the fans and spectators to connect because you’re not sure who’s playing. “

“I don’t know if it’s anyone’s fault, but you need that consistency on the Australian side. You want to know who’s in the squad every game, you want to follow closely and that’s very difficult at the moment.”

Aussies bat first against West Indies in Perth

Captain Pat Cummins did not hesitate to bat first on Wednesday, despite a wicket at Optus Stadium with plenty of grass left to fight off the heat. Australia have stuck to their regular squad, with Josh Hazlewood returning to the side following an injury-punctuated 2021/22 season, followed by stints on the sidelines in the subcontinent.

The Perth Test is the first of nine for Australia in the space of three months at home and in India as they battle for a place in the final of the World Test Championship.

“There might be a little bit in (the wicket), but we’re going to support our batters,” Cummins said at the coin toss. “Every series is big, but this has an extra carrot for us (with the Test Championship). We missed out last time and hopefully with a few more wins we’ll secure our spot.”

The game got off to a horror start for Australia, with David Warner fired for just five. It continued poor form for the prolific opener and will draw attention to his place on the Test side.

with AAP

