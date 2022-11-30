Georgia football will maintain the No. 1 ranking heading into the final College Football Playoff ranking





ATHENS Heading into the final rankings of the College Football Playoffs, Georgia will be the No. 1 team. The Bulldogs won 37-14 against Georgia Tech last weekend to keep them in first place. There’s a new No. 2 team as Michigan moves up after its big win over Ohio State. TCU is now ranked No. 3, while USC moves from No. 6 to No. 4 after the victory over Notre Dame. All four teams will be in action this weekend for the chance to win their respective conference championships. For Georgia, the Bulldogs take on LSU in the SEC championship game.

Related: Georgia football is unencumbered by potential College Football Playoff foes on its way to the SEC Championship And while the Bulldogs may already have secured a playoff berth, Georgia is solely focused on winning the SEC this weekend. Georgia doesn’t want to relive last year when it lost to Alabama in the SEC championship game and had to sweat Sunday morning to see if it made the College Football Playoff. It’s the next game. For us, it’s been next all year, said Georgia coach Kirby Smart. The big teams are more concerned about the next one than the last. That’s what we tried to be, a team more concerned about the next one than the last.

The final rankings of the College Football Playoffs will be released at noon ET on Sunday. Those are the rankings that determine which teams make the College Football Playoff. Michigan takes on Purdue, TCU plays Kansas State and USC plays Utah on Friday. Should USC slip to Utah, a team the Trojans have already lost to, that opens the door for one of the teams just outside the top four. Ohio State, Alabama and Tennessee come in at No. 5, 6 and 7 respectively. But neither of those teams will play this weekend, leaving them with no chance to help their respective cases. A win for Georgia this weekend will also likely bring them back to Atlanta for the College Football Playoff Semifinals, rather than potentially playing in Phoneix, where the other Semifinal is being played. The two semifinals will be played on December 31, with the first game starting at 4pm ET and the second at 8pm ET.

Georgia’s game this weekend against LSU is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, with CBS broadcasting the game. LSU dropped from No. 5 to No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings after losing to Texas A&M last weekend. You can view the full College Football Playoff top 25 rankings for Week 14 below. College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking for Week 14 Georgia Michigan TCU USC ohio state Alabama Tennessee Penn state Clemson state of Kansas Utah Washington Florida state LSU Oregon state Oregon UCLA Tulane south carolina Texas Our lady UCF North Carolina Mississippi state NC state More Georgia football stories from DawgNation

