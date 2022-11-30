Sports
Panthers Matthew Tkachuk Happy Calgary Reunion Will Be Short
Matthew Tkachuk has made it clear that from the moment he arrived he has shifted his focus to the Florida Panthers and will be no different when he officially returns to the Calgary Saddledome on Tuesday night to take on his former team.
It doesn’t sound great, Tkachuk said, but I’ve already closed the book on Calgary.
I have to continue. I had some great memories there but it would be unfair to my teammates, the fans and this whole organization that put a lot into this business to get me and it would be unfair to me not to close that book just yet.
Tkachuk already faced his former teammates on November 19 when Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar were celebrated by fans in Sunrise.
The reception for Tkachuk may not be as warm tonight, despite making a name for himself in Calgary, scoring 152 goals and 382 points in six seasons.
For daily coverage of the Florida Panthers year-round, get a subscription to Florida Hockey now!
Unlike Huberdeau and Weegar, Tkachuk told the Flames that he would not be signing a long-term deal with them and that they should trade him as soon as possible.
The Panthers jumped all over it.
Many guys have already been traded so I’m sure they all say the same thing. It’s probably weird at first, Tkachuk said before the Flames came to town.
Calgary is the only team I’ve played for. I was there for six years so it was a fair amount of time it will be weird for the first shift or just to see the guys but after that it’s back to business.
Whatever weirdness there was in Sunrise, Tkachuk can expect something similar.
Huberdeau and Weegar had their weird homecoming and had to follow teammates into the visiting room and now it’s time for Tkachuk.
It will feel the same as when I first played them [in Florida]Tkachuk said.
It will be weird for the first bit of the game, but after that it’s pretty normal.
Tkachuk says it’s great that the Panthers roll in and out of town.
After Monday night’s loss in Edmonton, where he was heavily booed during the warmup and after scoring the opening goal, Tkachuk and the Panthers will not skate or train in Calgary on Tuesday.
It’s the game and go.
We’re back-to-back there, which I honestly prefer, Tkachuk said.
I would rather just be in and out, especially for the first time, to avoid distractions and things outside of the game. But hopefully we’ll get a few days there in a year or two so I can show some of my new teammates my old spots.
Tkachuk had a lot of time to wrap up his Flames tenure a bit as he was the one asking to be traded.
He gave the Flames a list of teams that the Panthers topped and knew a trade would eventually come.
The same could not be said of the star players who left for Calgary.
It was definitely a wild week, but after it happened, everything calmed down. I felt right at home and it was incredible how quickly I was able to fit into his group, Tkachuk said.
I came fairly early in the year, which helped. The guys have been amazing, teammates, coaches and literally everyone has made me feel right at home from the start and I think that’s what led me to feel better than I did on the ice.
That good feeling on the ice has translated into a team-leading 29 points, a mark that ranks seventh in the NHL and first among players who switched teams in the off-season.
He’s a brilliantly talented man, said Panthers coach Paul Maurice.
His hands are elite. They are not what you normally see on a highly educated man. It’s usually perimeter guys or it’s an awful lot of passes that you enjoy or a blistering spot along the wing. He has one of those unusual sets of hands within two or three feet of the net and gets his stick for everything.
PANTHERS ON DECK
THE FLORIDA PANTHERS AT THE FLAMES OF CALGARY
- When:Tuesday, 9 p.m
- Where:The Saddle Dome; Calgary, Alberta
- TV:Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+
- Radio:WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers radio streaming:Sirius XM 932
- Season Series (Calgary leads 1-0): Flames 5, Panthers 4 SO (November 19)
- Last season:Divided 1-1
- All-time regular season series:Calgary leads 23-11-3, 3 ties
|
Sources
2/ https://floridahockeynow.com/matthew-tkachuk-happy-his-panthers-reunion-in-calgary-is-short/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Panthers Matthew Tkachuk Happy Calgary Reunion Will Be Short
- Wedding Fashion – Nine offbeat saree inspirations from Bollywood fashionistas like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others for the wedding season
- UK ousts China from new Sizewell nuclear project
- UK’s Social Innovation Commission, Nesta, has secured $50 million in its latest impact investment drive
- How can digital versions of large companies cut their carbon footprint? – BBC News
- Not just a Bajwa protege
- Israeli Defense Minister and Turkish counterpart condemn terrorism in Jerusalem and Istanbul
- Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska speaks during her visit to the British Parliament.
- Pinner charity hosts Bollywood party to help find a cure for brain tumors
- “Sinner and Berrettini victims of this grueling tennis,” said former player
- I felt an earthquake in Fort Saskatchewan – FortSaskOnline.com
- Agrifood startups: Indian agrifood startups garner record $4.6 billion investment in FY22