Table tennis sensation Oye takes gold





TABLE tennis sensation Oye Jemiyo is at the top of his game and won a golden meal at a prestigious competition.

The player from Bierley won gold at the prestigious St Neots Para Open Grand Prix tournament in Cambridgeshire, beating Nathan Drayner in the final match of class one and two. Oye Jemiyo is delighted to have won gold This is the last tournament on the national calendar before Great Britain’s coaches make their decision on the selection of athletes for the Pathway team in December. The Player Pathway charts a player’s journey from club to the Olympic and Paralympic Podium Programme. Oye says: “I really knew I had to bring my A-game to this tournament so I’ve been working really hard with all the people who support me on a regular basis. It hasn’t been easy physically and financially, and it’s been tough psychologically too. because my mother passed away around this time last year. He adds: Winning against a friend is not easy because we practice together at the same level at the GB camp in Sheffield, so we know each other well. “After I took the first set, Nathan stepped up his game to serve really well in my weak areas and won the second set. I really had to concentrate in the third set to return Nathan’s quick serve to just beat him. squeeze and I had to control the table more to win the fourth. I hope my performance will secure me a spot in the GB Pathway roster at selection next month. Oye played fellow competitor Nathan Drayner Nigerian-born Oye has been confined to a wheelchair since he was two years old after contracting polio. He started playing table tennis in 1996, aged 19, at Eccleshill Sports Centre, where he learned from renowned coach Hans Soova. He trained at Nab Wood Sports Centre, Oakbank School and Bradford Girls’ Grammar School and over the years has won many medals for Great Britain in national disability events. He says, I want to dedicate this medal to Stephen, Mike, Bebi, Betty, Bethany and Natasha at TOPS, Sean at Independence Mobility, Katalin at Baruwa Tailors, Moira at Trinity Therapies, Ryan at TayCare Medical and Blessing, for all their support on different ways in my life that make me the player I am today. Oye will be raising money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance at the White Rose Shopping Center in Leeds on Saturday 28th January 2023. He will play table tennis non-stop for seven hours, while continuing to work for charities he is passionate about.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/sport/23158528.table-tennis-sensation-oye-scoops-gold/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos