No. 1 Texas Volleyball vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Texas: 22-1 (15-1) | FDU: 17-15 (9-5)

Thursday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m. CT

Gregory Gymnasium | Austin, Texas

Schedule first and second round

December 1, 5 p.m. Georgia vs. Towson

December 1 8 p.m. Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas

December 1, 8:00 PM TBD

THE MATCH

Texas and Fairleigh Dickinson will meet for the first time ever in the NCAA First Round on Thursday. The Longhorns have some history with one potential first-round opponent, Georgia, but have never faced Towson. Texas and Georgia have met six times, all in Austin, and the Longhorns have won all six meetings. The last time Texas and Georgia played was in 2008 and the teams met twice in the postseason, in 1986 and 1992.

NCAA TOURNAMENT TALK

Texas is making its 39th NCAA Tournament appearance and has a 104-36 record in the NCAA Tournament. The Longhorns are 34-0 in first-round games and have advanced to 33 NCAA Regional Semifinals, 26 NCAA Regional Finals, and 13 NCAA Semifinals. The Longhorns have won a total of three national championships in the program’s history. UT captured the AIAW National Championship in 1981 and also won NCAA Championships in 1988 and 2012.

CHAMPIONSHIP PEDIATRIC TREE

After clinching the 2022 Big 12 title, Texas has won 28 conference championships, including 15 Big 12 titles and 14 Southwest Conference Championships. The 2022 title is a record sixth straight Big 12 championship for the Longhorns, who have won or shared 11 of their last 12 national championships and 14 of their previous 16.

BIG 12 PRIZE WINNERS

Logan Eggleston is the Big 12 Player of the Year for the third consecutive season while Saige Ka’aina-Torres is the Big 12 Setter of the Year, Zoe Fleck is the league’s Libero of the Year and Jeritt Elliott is Coach of the Year for the ninth time in his career. Eggleston joins Longhorn great Haley Eckerman as a three-time Player of the Year as Eckerman won the award from 2012-14. A Texas player has been named the league’s Player of the Year in 12 of the past 14 years. Fleck also receives her third consecutive Libero of the Year Award after winning the Pac-12’s annual award in 2020 and 2021.

ALL BIG 12

For the first time in program history, Texas fielded a record six players on the All-Big 12 First Team. The prize winners of the Longhorns Logan Eggleston , Saige Ka’aina-Torres and Zoe Fleck were accompanied by Asia O’Neal , Molly Phillips and Madis Skinner . Eggleston, O’Neal and Skinner were all unanimous first-team selections.

EFFICIENCY

Texas currently leads the country with a .337 hit rate, led by Asia O’Neal , which ranks first nationally with a .468 pass rate. Last season, Texas tied a program record and led the NCAA with a .343 batting percentage. That mark ties the 2007 team for best in school history. The Longhorns have hit more than a .300 clip in each of the last seven seasons from 2015-2021, all of them in the top-10 single season numbers in program history.

HOMEMADE ADVANTAGE

Much of the Longhorns winning 11 of the last 12 Big 12 Championships has come down to home wins. Over the past 13 seasons, Texas has produced a record of 190-12 (.941) in home games. During that same span, the Longhorns have gone 105-1 in home league games. The Longhorns’ only home loss in the Big 12 since 2010 was against Oklahoma on October 25, 2014. Texas has won 66 straight home games in the Big 12, dating back to the 2014 season. During that streak, the Longhorns have had 53 sweeps and total dropping only 17 sets.

PRESENCE

Texas currently ranks fifth nationally and first in the Big 12, with a program record average attendance of 4,260. The Longhorns have had eight straight sellouts at Gregory Gym this season and ten overall. Last season, Texas ranked fourth nationally, with an average attendance of 3,626. The Longhorns also set a single game Gregory Gym attendance record with a crowd of 5,080 for the NCAA Regional Final game against Nebraska. Before the 2021 season, Texas had six crowds of over 4,000 at Gregory Gym.

ACE QUEEN

Logan Eggleston became the Longhorns’ all-time leader in career aces, currently with 196 service aces, surpassing Mira Topic (2001–04) who had 185 service aces in her Texas career. Topic, who played in 432 career sets, also holds the program record with 0.43 service aces per set. Eggleston currently averages 0.42 aces per set over her 472 career sets played. Eggleston is also chasing the Big 12 record of 205 career aces, held by Baylor’s Taylor Barnes (2006-09).

THREE TIME PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Logan Eggleston joined Haley Eckerman as the Longhorns’ only three-time Big 12 Players of the Year. Eggleston, who holds the Longhorns career aces record, ranks third all-time in Texas with 1,833 kills and 4,364 attempts, and fourth with 2,178 career points, just two points behind Destinee Hooker in third. Her 1,883 kills also rank eighth in Big 12 history.

THE FLECK EFFECT

Zoe Fleck has made an instant impact this season, starting every match on libero and averaging 4.42 goals per set. Fleck is the Big 12 Libero of the Year Year after being named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week three times this season. Texas has not had a player average more than 4 digs per set since Cat McCoy set a program record in 2017 with 4.41 digs per set. to the All-Big 12 second team in 2015 and 2017.

QB1

In her first season as the Longhorns’ starting setter, Saige Ka’aina-Torres has been named the Big 12 Setter of the Year. She quarterbacked the Texas offense to the highest batting percentage in the nation with .337, second most assists per set nationally with 13.76, and fourth most kills per set with 14.63. Ka’aha’aina-Torres also leads the Big 12 and ranks fifth nationally with 11.55 assists per set. In 2019 at Utah, Ka’aha’aina-Torres averaged 11.33 assists per set and led the Utes to the NCAA Regional Semifinal. She was named an honorable mention All-American in both 2019 and 2020.

CONSTANT SUCCESS

Texas has been the epitome of consistency for over a decade and is the only Division I volleyball program to finish in the top 10 each of the last 16 seasons. The Longhorns have ranked in the top 10 in each of the last 203 AVCA polls, while the last time Texas was not in the top 10 was on October 11, 2010. The Longhorns have also finished in the top 5 in 13 of the last 16 seasons, including 11 consecutive years from 2008-18. Texas also has the nation’s longest active streak of NCAA Regional Semifinal (“Sweet 16”) appearances at 16-straight. From the last 16 regional semifinal appearances, the Longhorns have advanced to 15 NCAA regional finals, 10 national semifinals and five national championships.

RANKING

Texas has been #1 in the AVCA Coaches’ Poll for the past five weeks and has been in first place for a total of 13 weeks this season. The Longhorns began the 2022 season as the No. 2 ranked team in the preseason poll before being ranked No. 1 for eight consecutive weeks. Texas appeared in the top four of the AVCA preseason poll for the 16th consecutive season and was ranked in the top two spots for the ninth time in the last 16 seasons. As of 2019, the Longhorns have spent a total of 35 weeks at No. 1. Selected first in the Big 12 Coaches’ Poll for the 12th consecutive year, Texas is one of two Big 12 teams in the top-25 as Baylor checks in at No. 17.

THE RICE

Texas returns seven players from the 2021 roster, including three All-Big 12 players, and welcomes one of the nation’s top recruiting leagues with five freshmen and six transfers. The familiar faces of Logan Eggleston , Asia O’Neal and Molly Phillips all back. Of the freshmen, three are top 50 recruits Emma Holder and Gatorade State Players of the Year Devin Kahawai and Marianna Singletary . The transfer group includes three players who received All-America recognition, Zoe Fleck (UCLA/UCSB), Madis Skinner (Kentucky) and Kayla Cafey (Nebraska/Missouri). The other three transfers all played important roles in their previous schools, Jenna Ewert (Colorado), Bella Bergmark (Kal) and Akana’s art (Nebraska).

THE LOSS

The Longhorns were the nation’s last remaining undefeated team before falling to Iowa State in five sets, completing a 20-game regular season winning streak stretching back to last season. Texas last lost to Iowa State in 2016 at Ames before recording eight consecutive wins to advance to the national championship game and finish second. Before that, the Longhorns lost to the Cyclones in the 2012 regular season finale before winning the national championship.