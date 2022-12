Sam McCall no longer on the roster response

Former four-star defenseman Sam McCall is no longer on the FSU football roster, according to a report from Nole247’s Brendan Sonnone. The move comes as no surprise as McCall made a statement that he intended to enter the transfer portal a few weeks ago before quickly deleting the post and admitting he had acted on emotion. McCall returned to practice and didn’t seem to distract the team until a photo emerged of him standing alone on the sideline with all the other players together. McCall was never able to crack the two depths in secondary, and the coaching staff tried to keep him involved by putting him on special teams as a kickoff returner. pic.twitter.com/B9ARTc3Br4 — Ricky Bobby🍢 (@RickyBobby_NY) November 20, 2022 BREAKING: Sam McCall no longer on the FSU roster https://t.co/MS83iKAS5Z — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) November 30, 2022 ❗️EPISODE 57❗️ Brock Glenn’s flip impact, Talking program big picture. My Sam McCall moment and how I handled it and more. https://t.co/pRnrXgWj2D Driven by @BleavSports and presented by @betonline_ag Tell one #FSU fan 🍢 Appreciate everyone who shares this on social media – Built for Playmakers podcast (@Built4Playmaker) November 22, 2022 However, McCall never looked natural returning punts and was eventually replaced by Trey Benson. McCall never got on the field in any meaningful minutes. I know it’s normal for high profile players to see the field early, and that’s probably the biggest problem because he felt he should have played more. This is the problem with Mike Norvell’s coaching staff. If you’re good enough to play as a freshman, you get game time. We saw it last year with Omarion Cooper and we saw it again this year with A’zareyeh Thomas. The latter came in the same recruiting class as McCall and was not ranked as highly. I’m not saying McCall was jealous of Thomas getting more playing time, but it probably didn’t help. However, if that’s enough to make a player want to go to the transfer portal then that’s probably for the best for them. Mike Norvell has proven that if a player works hard in training and does well there, he will get him on the pitch. It was no coincidence that young players on the team tweeted about learning from older players and waiting for their chances shortly after McCall posted the transfer stuff on social media. I learn from the best! So yes, I’m waiting my turn 💯✝️ pic.twitter.com/fzgc47evSj — Rodney Hill (@rodney_hill10) November 21, 2022 I only wish him the best, and hopefully he will find himself in a situation where he can get on the field sooner. McCall’s departure could open a window for the coaching staff to take a player off the transfer portal who is likely to have more of an impact in 2023.

