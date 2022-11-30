Best Grand Slam Matches of 2022, Featuring Alcaraz Vs. Sinner & More | ATP tour

ATPTour.com’s annual season-in-review series takes a look back at the best games of 2022, the biggest setbacks, the most dramatic comebacks and more. Today we take a look at five of the most memorable Grand Slam fights of the year, featuring World No. 1 and US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz, and Australian Open and Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal.

5. Roland Garros, QF, Cilic d. Roelev 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(10-2)

When two of the most fearsome forehands on the Tour collided on the Roland Garros clay court in early June, an extraordinary run of clean blows from Marin Cilic in the deciding set tie-break set up a thrilling quarter-final against Andrey Rublev.

Cilic came into the match confident – he had described his fourth round triumph in Paris against world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev as “one of the best matches of my career from start to finish” – and the Croat’s confidence was clearly displayed. in the way he took the decisive tiebreaker off Rublev’s hands at the end of an almighty battle with a string of blistering winners.





Photo credit: AFP/Getty Images.

“It’s because I’m me,” said Cilic when asked about his aggressive approach to the tiebreak, which saw him win nine consecutive points from 1/2. “I played that kind of tennis the whole match, especially the fifth set. It was an incredible battle… A lot of heart, and one had to go down. Today was my day, but Andrey also played an incredible match.”

Cilic had to dig deep after a fast start from Rublev on Court Philippe Chatrier, where the Croat opted to take on the powerful groundstrokes of the seventh seed with plenty of power hitting of his own. He ended the match with a remarkable 88 winners, including 33 aces, in an epic triumph lasting four hours and 10 minutes.

The win made 33-year-old Cilic the fifth then-active player to reach the semifinals of all four Grand Slams, joining Roger Federer (now retired), Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

4. Roland Garros, SF, Nadal d. Zverev 7-6(8), 6-6 (RET)

It may seem unusual to declare a match that may not even have been halfway through when it was interrupted by injury as one of the best of the season, but the quality of tennis that Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev produced in their semi-final at Roland Garros was so high that it remains a must record.

I am 25. I am at the stage where I want to win, Zverev had said ahead of his meeting with then 13-time champion Nadal on Court Philippe Chatrier. I’m at the stage where I should win too.

There was an iron determination in those pre-match comments from the German. Just two wins after claiming a maiden Grand Slam crown that would also have propelled him to No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP rankings for the first time, he seemed determined to take the game to the Spaniard.

For the better part of two sets, Zverev did just that, as his fearless approach played a big role in some of the most scintillating Grand Slam tennis of the year. The world number 3 faced Nadal from the baseline early on, before the Spaniard showed his resilience by claiming an epic record of one hour and 31 minutes from 2/6 in the first set tiebreak. opener.

Despite that disappointment, Zverev’s determination to stay on the front foot helped him open a 5–3 lead in the second set. After Nadal rallied once again to win back the break and brought an enthralling encounter to the brink of a second-set tiebreak, a match that was already set to become a true classic was brutally cut short.

Semifinal Roland Garros with ankle injury.” />

Photo credit: Getty Images



Zverev chased a forehand from Nadal wide to the right on the last point of the 12th game and rolled heavily with his right ankle. The damage to his ligaments he suffered put an immediate painful end to both his Roland Garros campaign and his bid to become world No. 1, ending one of the best games of the season after a breathtaking three hours and 13 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

“Very hard and very sad for him,” Nadal said after the game. “Honestly, he played an incredible tournament. He’s a really good colleague in the Tour. I know how much he fights to win a Grand Slam, but at the moment he was very unlucky. The only thing I know for sure is that he’s not going to win one – more than one.”

3. Australian Open, third round, Berrettini d. Alcaraz 6-2, 7-6(3), 4-6, 2-6, 7-6(10-5)

There were some early signs of what was to come from Carlos Alcaraz in 2022 in this third-round epic at the Australian Open in January, but an excited Matteo Berrettini triumphed over the Spaniard in five sets head-on in the Melbourne heat.

The seventh-seeded Italian looked to be in the lead after leading two sets to love at the Rod Laver Arena, before 18-year-old Alcaraz roared back to force a deciding set tiebreak. After twisting his ankle in the second game of the fifth set, to Berrettini’s credit he remained steadfast to win a four-hour, ten-minute fight.

“I felt confident and that momentum was on my side in the third set, but then I got broken,” said the Italian afterwards. “My energy wasn’t good in the fourth set and in the fifth I just started thinking about fighting.” for every point Something happens in every game [like the ankle injury] But I fought through it.”



Photo credit: Peter Staples/ATP Tour

Alcaraz saved a match point at 5-6, 30/40 in the fifth set to take the pair’s first Grand Slam meeting to a decisive tie-break. Although a series of missed forehands subsequently cost the then world No. 31 a major win, Berrettini was full of praise for his young opponent.

“At his age I didn’t have an ATP point and he will only improve,” said the Italian. “He showed everyone his potential today.”

“I am very proud of today’s performance”, Alcaraz reflected. “It was my first time putting down two sets and when I could come back like I did… I gave everything on the field.”

2. Australian Open, Final, Nadal d. Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5

Two sets-to-love-down and trailing 2-3, 0/40 on his own serve, Rafael Nadal’s hopes of a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January seemed lost. Daniil Medvedev’s blistering start to the championship game in Melbourne had left the Spaniard struggling to keep up.

Cue what Nadal later described as “probably the greatest comeback of my tennis career,” as the 35-year-old roared to a stunning five-set victory to become the first male player to win 21 major crowns. Nadal began to beat Medvedev, one of the most powerful ball forwards in the game, when he broke the second seed five times in the third, fourth and fifth sets at Rod Laver Arena.

“In the end, history is about the win, but the way you win the game in terms of personal feelings is different,” Nadal said after the five-hour epic. “The way I won this trophy tonight was simply unforgettable, without a doubt one of the most emotional matches of my tennis career. [It] means a lot to me.”





Photo credit: AFP/Getty Images

Nadal’s ability to stay on track was all the more remarkable given his relatively recent return to the Tour after missing the second half of the 2021 season with a left foot injury. Medvedev later admitted his disbelief at his 35-year-old’s physical prowess during the pair’s marathon battle.

“[It’s] hard to talk after five hours, 30 minutes and losses, but I want to congratulate Rafa because what he did today, I was amazed,” said the second seed. “I was just trying to play tennis during the game, but after the game I asked him, ‘Are you tired?’ because it was crazy.”

1. US Open, QF, Alcaraz d. Sinner 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3

Two of the brightest young talents in the game battled into the early hours in New York City, September’s US Open quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was one for the history books.

It was a demonstration of strength, athleticism, skill and sheer mental toughness from two players who look set to be at the top of the game for years to come. In what is arguably the first of many classic Grand Slam battles between the two, Alcaraz finally triumphed by saving match point at 4-5 in the fourth set en route to a remarkable five-hour-15-minute victory.

“Honestly, I still don’t know how I did it,” said the Spaniard after taking victory in the second-longest match in the tournament’s history. “You have to believe in yourself. I believed in my game. It was really hard to finish the game. I tried to stay calm, but right now it’s hard.”

Carlos Alcaraz” />



Photo credit: Corey Sipkin/AFP via Getty Images



19-year-old Alcaraz and 20-year-old Sinner both hit the ball with relentless power. The combination of power and consistency kept an enthusiastic Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd on the edge of their seats until 2:50 a.m., when Alcaraz finally took a New York classic that broke the record for last finish in tournament history.

“The energy I got in this court at 3am was incredible,” Alcaraz later acknowledged. “I mean, probably in other tournaments, everyone [would go] to their house to rest. But she [stayed] in court, supporting me. It was unbelievable.”