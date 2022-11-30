Sports
Top five tradable assets on the Anaheim Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks have been one of the NHL’s biggest disappointments this season – their current 6-15-1 record is the worst in the entire league – and as a result they will almost certainly start trading non-core assets to the highest bidder before the trade deadline.
Ducks GM Pat Verbeek is in his first full season as the team’s leader, and he will be one of the go-to guys for any fellow looking to bolster his lineup for a deep playoff run.
Which Ducks players can be moved? Below are Anaheim’s top five tradable assets:
5. Adam Henrique, C/LW
Age: 32
Notable Statistics 2022-23: Seven goals, 12 points in 21 games
Contract and Cap Hit: $5.825 million, signed through 2023-24
Likely asking price: Third-round draft pick, a low-to-mid-range prospect
The low point: Henrique is more than just a loan player with one season left on his contract after this year. But he still has enough in the tank to help a playoff contender, especially if Verbeek keeps a portion of his salary. A team like the New York Islanders or Colorado Avalanche would love to bring Henrique on board, and they wouldn’t have to sacrifice that much in a trade. Moving him wouldn’t be so much a pay cut as it would buy more time and opportunity for one of Anaheim’s younger forwards.
4. Frank Vatrano, LW
Age: 28
Notable Statistics 2022-23: Four goals, seven points in 22 games
Contract and Cap Hit: $3.65 million, signed through 2024-25
Likely asking price: High second round draft pick or low first round
The low point: Vatrano is in Year 1 of a three-year, $10.95 million contract he signed with Anaheim last summer, and at 28, he’s young enough to be part of the long-term vision of a better team. Vatrano also played well in the postseason for the New York Rangers last spring (5 goals, 13 points in 20 games). His cost certainty makes him more attractive than Henrique, but a high first-rounder is probably too much to ask for Verbeek. Would the Rangers take him back for a second tour of duty in Manhattan? Stranger things have happened.
3. Dmitry Kulikov, D
Age: 32
Notable Statistics 2022-23: Five assists, seven points and an ice time average of 21:04 in 22 games
Contract and Cap Hit: $2.25 million, unrestricted free agent this coming summer
Likely asking price: Fourth round draft pick or an average prospect
The low point: Kulikov is one of three Ducks Blueliners who could have a new home before the end of this season. He’s been bouncing around the league for some time – the Ducks are his sixth team since 2016/17 – but as a depth acquisition, he ticks a lot of boxes for teams needing help at the back. He plays more minutes in Anaheim than he would with a legitimate cup contender, but that won’t increase the quality of the assets he brings back in a trade. Kulikov has an amended no-trade clause – according to Cap friendly, he can submit a list of eight teams he wouldn’t accept a trade for – but he’s spinning wheels with the Ducks. He can still contribute to a much better team that demands less of him, and he’s the Ducks’ D-man who will cost the least trade partner.
2. Kevin Shattenkirk, D
Age: 33
Notable Statistics 2022-23: Five points and an ice time average of 17:34 in 18 games
Contract and Cap Hit: $3.9 million, unrestricted free agent this coming summer
Likely asking price: Mid-range to high second-round draft pick
The low point: Shattenkirk has a championship pedigree from his one year with the Tampa Bay Lightning, but all the years of wear and tear show on him this season. He is no longer a dynamic forward, but he did generate 27 assists and 35 points with Anaheim last season. Teams that lose on the John Klingberg (more on him below) and Jakob Chychrun sweepstakes will look to a player like Shattenkirk to bolster their defensive corps, and he won’t cost anyone a top-notch prospect or first-round draft pick. . Like Kulikov, Shattenkirk has a modified no-trade clause, but Shattenkirk’s list of teams he cannot be shared with is a 12-team list. A franchise looking for a power play specialist could fare much worse in the trading market than Shattenkirk.
1. John Klingberg, D
Age: 30
Notable Statistics 2022-23: Seven assists and eight points, and an ice time average of 22:57 in 20 games
Contract and Cap Hit: $7 million, unrestricted free agent this coming summer
Likely asking price: First round draft pick, an above average prospect
The low point: Klingberg signed a one-year contract with Anaheim last summer, knowing he could be moved before the deadline. His amended no-move clause includes a full no-move clause until New Year’s Day. Then he can submit a list of 10 teams to which he can refuse a trade. That still leaves quite a few interested trading partners for his services, and as a right-back capable of amassing above-average amounts of offenses, he has an asking price that will be the highest for the Ducks. After Chychrun and fellow Arizona Coyote Shayne Gostisbehere, Klingberg will be the largest proven quantity on the trading bloc, and Verbeek is almost certain to displace him.
