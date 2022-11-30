USC Women’s Volleyball Opens 38th NCAA Tournament Run With Highlight





Women’s Volleyball | November 29, 2022 THE ANGELS The USC women’s volleyball team (21-10) was assigned one of 32 wide berths in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and will have the sixth seed in the Texas quarter of the series where the Trojans face Big South champion High Point (9/23) in a first round game at 5 PM ET (2 PM PT) on Friday, December 2 at Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio. The other first-round game at Columbus grounds pits Ohio Valley Conference champion Tennessee State (19-15) against third-seeded host Ohio State (19-9) of the Big Ten. The winners of the two first-round matches will meet in the second round on Saturday, December 3 (6:00 PM ET). 2022 NCAA TOURNAMENT First and second round

Covelli Center Columbus, Ohio MATCH #32 Friday, December 2, 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT)

USC (21-10) vs. Highlight (23-9)

SERIES RECORD: First meeting

TV/STREAM: ESPN+

OPPONENT WEBSITE: HighPointPanthers.com FIRST SERVE (TL;DR) USC makes his 38th appearing in the NCAA Tournament; for the first time since 2019.

appearing in the NCAA Tournament; for the first time since 2019. The Trojans have won six national championships. Three AIAW titles (1976, ’77, ’80) and three NCAA crowns (1981, 2002, ’03).

national championships. Three AIAW titles (1976, ’77, ’80) and three NCAA crowns (1981, 2002, ’03). USC is 127-41 (.756) all-time in postseason games with an 81-34 (.704) record in the NCAA Tournament. USC is 32-5 in first round NCAA games.

Since the NCAA expanded to a 64-team field in 1998, USC has advanced to 12 regional championship games, seven national semifinals (final four), and two national finals (both wins).

USC is led by third year head coach Brad Keller who has the unique experience of also serving as an assistant coach for the men at USC.

who has the unique experience of also serving as an assistant coach for the men at USC. USC is 4-0 in Buckeye State. The Trojans are 2-0 in Columbus (2007) and 2-0 in Dayton (2010), the latter of which was the NCAA regional final.

Sister OH Skylar Fields leads the Pac-12 in kills (570), kills per set (5.14 kps), points (616.5), and points per set (5.55 pps). She is the only outside hitter to rank in the league’s top 15 for batting percentage (.324, 14th).

leads the Pac-12 in kills (570), kills per set (5.14 kps), points (616.5), and points per set (5.55 pps). She is the only outside hitter to rank in the league’s top 15 for batting percentage (.324, 14th). So. S My Tuaniga set a new school record with 10 service aces against Colorado (September 30) and recorded only school history’s second triple-double of the rally scoring era (37 assists, 10 digs, 10 aces). She leads the Pac-12 in aces (57), aces per set (0.49 saps), and assists (1,293). LAST TIME OUT:USC finished the regular season with a pair of four-set matches. The Trojans fell en route to 24th in Washington before taking a victory over crosstown rival UCLA in the season finale at Galen Center. USC was without a starting libero Gala Trubint for the fourth game in a row and had no starting setter My Tuaniga when it faced the Bruins. OH Skylar Fields maintained the status quo with back-to-back performances of 20 kills (her 16th and 17th of the season) and earned her 10th double-double of the year with 10 digs against UCLA. Freshman OPP/S Adonia the Builder made her collegiate debut in the season finale in place of Tuaniga and produced a double-double with 39 assists and 12 digs to lead the Trojans to a victory. In Trubint’s place, graduate DS Kelly Barry put up a career-high 30 digs against her former team and helped the Trojans move into fourth place in the final Pac-12 standings. PAC-12 PRICES:Five Women of Troy were recognized by the league’s coaches for the post-season award. OH Skylar Fields and setter My Tuaniga were each named to the Pac-12 All-Conference Team for the first time in their careers. Fields was a three-time Texas All-Big-XII selection. Fields and Tuaniga were the 50th and 51st all-conference Trojans in the program’s history, bringing the school’s total to 103 all-conference all-conference certificates. LIB Gala Trubint and OPP Emilia Weske were each honorable mention choices for the all-conference team. Trubint and OH Jordan Wilson were each named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team, marking the eighth time two USC athletes have been named to the all-freshman team and only the first time in back-to-back seasons after Tuaniga and MBTyra Arialselections in 2021. NCAA HISTORY LESSON:The Trojans are127-41 (.756)in all-time postseason games and a81-34 (.704)record in the NCAA tournament. USC has appeared in all but four NCAA tournaments (1986, ’90, 2020-21, ’21) and is the owner of six national championships, including three NCAA crowns (1981, 2002, ’03). USC won its first ever NCAA Championship in 1981. The Women of Troy also captured three AIAW Championships in 1976, ’77 and 1980. FIRST THINGS FIRST:USC is32-5in NCAA first round games. The five times USC failed to make it out of the first round were in 1983, ’87, ’88, ’89 and 2016. FIVE BUCKS:USC is playing its fifth game in Buckeye State when it takes to court to face High Point. The Trojans are tied 4-0 all-time in Ohio State. In 2007, USC had victories over Ohio State and Purdue in Columbus. In 2010, the Women of Troy ventured to Dayton for the NCAA regional championship, defeating Indiana and Stanford to advance to that year’s national semifinal. SEASONAL SUCCESS:OH Skylar Fields ‘570kill rankthirdon USC’s ladder for one season. Nothing butSamantha Bricio(668 deaths, 2015) andAsia duck(659 deaths, 2007) have had more. Fields is also next1,303attacks this season, what ranksninthin program history. Hair616.5are pointseighthin school history for a single season. Setter My Tuaniga is on57aces in 2022. The total ranksshared sixthin USC records. Only Bricio has ever broken the 60-ace mark with three seasons of 89, 85 and 84. Tuaniga is also on1,293assistance of the season (ninth), which threatens the 10th place ofHayley Cronein 2012 (1,337). MIMI MILESTONE:OPP Emilia Weske became the 19th player in the program’s history to reach the 1,000 kill plateau when the Trojans played Washington (November 23). She increased her season total to295 deadand now has1,017 career killsin the Cardinal & Gold.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://usctrojans.com/news/2022/11/29/usc-womens-volleyball-opens-38th-ncaa-tournament-run-with-high-point.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos