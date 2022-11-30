The 2023 fixtures for the men’s national and women’s regional competitions have been confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board today.

The LV= Men’s Insurance County Championship kicks off its domestic season on April 6, with 14 matches per county.

The Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy fixture list has doubled in size, with twice as many 50-over games per season, while there will also be 20 double-headers in the Charlotte Edwards Cup and Vitality Blast.

Vitality Blast kicks off Vitality Blast Off with a double-header of two Vitality Blast matches in Edgbaston on May 20 with a sold-out finals day at the same venue on July 15. The One-Day Cup runs from August 1 to September 16.

LV= Insurance County Championship

As previously agreed, the format of the 2023 LV= Insurance County Championship is unchanged from 2022. In Division One and Division Two, each county plays 14 home and away games, with two teams relegated and two teams promoted.

The LV=Insurance County Championship will resume on April 6, with the first round of matches over Easter weekend. All 18 First Class Counties will be in action in the opening round.

Surrey began their title defense at Emirates Old Trafford, the venue where they lifted the trophy last season.

The first seven rounds are played from Thursday to Sunday in consecutive weeks. Each province has one week off for rest and recuperation during the first five rounds of the season.

In the week before the 1stLV = astest for insurance. Five rounds will be played in June and July, the last round starting on September 26.

Vitality explosion

Vitality Blast will remain the same format as in 2022, each province playing 14 matches in the group stage, with the top four from each group advancing to the quarter-finals.

The match kicks off in spectacular style with Edgbaston hosting Vitality Blast Off on Saturday 20th May.

Vitality Blast Off gives fans the first chance to see some of the newly crowned T20 Men’s World Champions in action with a double-header pitting Birmingham Bears against Yorkshire Vikings, and Derbyshire Falcons against Lancashire Lightning, last year’s finalists season. Ticket information can be found at edgbaston.com/blastoff.

Final day, another sellout, remains one of the standout days on the domestic cricket calendar and this year will be played on 15 July, and will not clash with England’s white-ball fixtures.

Defending champion Hampshire Hawks begin their title defense on May 24 in Somerset.

Friday night is Vitality Blast night with 48 games taking place on six consecutive Friday nights.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

The Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy fixture list has doubled in size, with one group of eight regional teams now playing home and away games, making 14 group matches per team.

The competition kicks off on April 22 with the second and third rounds to be played over the following Bank Holiday weekend.

Defending champions Northern Diamonds start at home against Western Storm at Headingley. The Blaze, the new home of East Midlands women’s regional cricket, will begin their new era on April 22.

The final of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will be played on September 24 at The County Ground, Northampton.

Charlotte Edwards Cup

From May 25 through June 7, there will be 21 double-headers in Charlotte Edwards Cup and Vitality Blast games. Eighteen venues will host double-headers, including Blackpool.

There is one more match for each team this season, with the eight teams forming one group and playing home or away, making seven group matches per team.

The game kicks off under lights at the Cloud County Ground on May 18, with Sunrisers v Central Sparks. The final will take place on June 10 at New Road.

One-day cup

The group stage of the One-Day Cup will be played alongside The Hundred and will start on August 1. Defending champion Kent leaves for Yorkshire in Scarborough.

All 18 First Class Counties will play a National County in warm-up matches on July 30. Sussex and Somerset each play another game on August 1.

Outgrounds have become a feature of the One-Day Cup and will continue to be eight outgrounds to date where One-Day Cup matches are held. The final will again be played at Trent Bridge on Saturday 16 September.

