Fantasy Football Week 13: Rankings for the rest of the season, position by position, plus trade values ​​chart



SATISFACTION

Since its founding in 2011, CBS Sports has been home to the original Fantasy Football Trade Values ​​Chart, designed to help you make fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR, and SuperFlex/2QB leagues. What is the trade values ​​chart?The values ​​assigned to the players below are a long-term measure of their Fantasy value. Values ​​are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public opinion,notpast performance. By adding up the values ​​of two players, you can determine which player you get in return. However, fantasy managers would have to deduct 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only have legitimate value in two-QB or full PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues). This list also works as a “Rest of Season” ranking for your 2022 season. Also, any player not on the map should be considered rated at no more than four points. Run back A thank you LAC 42 46 D Hendrik TEN 40 41 C McCaffrey SF 37 41 N Chubb CLE 35 35 J Jacobs LV 32 34 J. Taylor IND 28 30 K Walker III SEA 28 28 D Cook MIN 26 27 S. Barkley NYG 25 26 J Mixon CIN 24 26 T.Etienne JAC 24 25 A Jones NL 21 23 JConner ARI 21 23 R Stevenson NO 20 24 D Montgomery CHI 17 18 A camera NO 16 19 M Sanders PHI 16 16 N Harris PIT 15 17 T Pollard VALLEY 14 15 J. Wilson MIA 14 15 D. Foreman CAR 14 14 D Pierce NEW ONES 13 14 R White TB 12 13 And. Willems THE 11 11 E Elliott VALLEY 11 11 I Pacheco KC 11 11 C. Patterson ATL 9 9 D. Loner BUF 8 9 L Murray THE 8 8 A Gibson USED ​​TO BE 7 9 L. Fournette TB 7 7 B Robinson Jr. USED ​​TO BE 7 7 G Edwards BALL 7 7 R Mostert MIA 7 7 D. Fast THE 6 7 M. Carter NYJ 6 7 S.Perine CIN 5 6 D Harris NO 5 5 K Hunt CLE 5 5 K. Herbert CHI 5 5 A. Dillon NL 5 5 Z. Knight NYJ 5 5 Kdrake BALL 5 5 A Matison MIN 5 5 J. Dobbins BALL 5 5 M Gordon KC 5 5 Wide receiver J Jefferson MIN 38 42 D Adams LV 37 41 T Hill MIA 36 40 S. Diggs BUF 34 38 J Chase CIN 29 33 D Hopkins ARI 28 32 J Waddle MIA 20 24 C. Lamb VALLEY 20 24 A. Brown PHI 20 23 A. Cooper CLE 19 23 C. Godwin TB 18 22 T. Higgins CIN 17 20 T Lockett SEA 16 19 T McLaurin USED ​​TO BE 15 19 C. Kirk JAC 15 19 M.Evans TB 15 18 A St Brown THE 14 18 D. Metcalf SEA 14 17 K. Allen LAC 13 16 B. Ayyuk SF 13 15 mister samuel SF 13 15 C.Olaaf NO 12 15 G. Wilson NYJ 12 15 M.Williams LAC 11 13 G Davis BUF 11 13 D. Smith PHI 10 13 J. Smith-Schuster KC 9 13 C Watson NL 9 11 M Brown ARI 9 11 C Sutton THE 8 11 M. Pittman IND 8 11 J. Jeudy THE 8 10 DMoore CAR 8 10 ALazard NL 7 9 G Pickens PIT 7 8 J. Meyers NO 5 9 Z Jones JAC 5 8 T Burks TEN 5 6 A Thielen MIN 5 6 R Moore ARI – 6 P. Campbell IND – 5 T Boyd CIN – 5 D. Peoples-Jones CLE – 5 Tight end T Kelly KC 32 36 M.Andries BALL 20 23 Gkit SF 16 18 T Hockenson MIN 10 13 D Schultz VALLEY 10 12 P. Freiermuth PIT 8 10 D.Njoku CLE 6 8 D. Goedert PHI 6 7 C.Kmet CHI 5 6 G Everett LAC 5 5 D Waller LV 5 5 Quarterback P Mahomes KC 30 90 J. Allen BUF 26 78 J hurts PHI 25 75 T. Tagovailoa MIA 22 66 J Herbert LAC 18 54 J Fields CHI 18 54 J Burrow CIN 17 51 L Jackson BALL 15 45 K Murray ARI 14 42 D. Prescott VALLEY 13 39 G Smith SEA 10 30 T Brady TB 9 27 K. Cousins MIN 7 21 T. Lawrence JAC 7 21 J. Garoppolo SF 6 18 D.Watson CLE 6 18 D. Carr LV 5 15 R. Tannehill TEN – 15 A. Rogers NL – 15 M White NYJ – 14 M. Mariota ATL – 13 K Pickett PIT – 13 J. Goff THE – 13 D Jones NYG – 12 T Heinicke USED ​​TO BE – 11 M Jones NO – 10 A. Dalton NO – 8 J. Love NL – 7 R. Wilson THE – 6 M. Stafford LAR – 5

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/fantasy/football/news/fantasy-football-week-13-rest-of-season-rankings-position-by-position-plus-trade-values-chart/

