Emma Raducanu wears 10k Dior outfit to receive MBE from King Charles

Emma Raducanu said she is “extremely grateful” to have received an MBE after it was presented to her by King Charles on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old athlete beamed as she posed for photos after accepting the honor, awarded for services to tennis, at an inauguration ceremony at Windsor Castle.

She was named Member of the Order of the British Empire at just 18 years old after her 2021 US Open win.

The win over Canadian – and fellow teen – Leylah Fernandez saw her make history as the first British woman to win a grand slam singles title since Virginia Wade’s Wimbledon victory in 1977.

In a statement after the ceremony, she said: “It was wonderful to receive my honor from His Majesty the King today – I am immensely grateful.”

The Dior ambassador looked radiant for the ceremony in a 5,800 elegant midi dress made of black silk lace with short sleeves.

She wore shoes and a boat cap from the fashion house, and her entire ensemble cost 10,000.

But despite making history with her win at the US Open and winning a whopping $21 million the following year, Emma recently revealed that she didn’t think the performance was “something special.”

Speaking to Grazia magazine, she confessed, “It wasn’t a problem for my family — it was just like a normal Friday or Saturday night.”

She continued, “I’ve never dated. I never did normal teenage things. It takes some getting used to between training and traveling, but I like to be on my own and it’s always about the bigger picture.’

Emma added that she thought Andy Murray, 35, was “good to talk to” about all the issues and concerns she has as he comes from a similar background.

Struggling with the pressures of the “individual” sport, she found solace in a conversation with Andy, who, like her, rose to international fame as a teenager when he won the 2004 Junior US Open and turned pro at age 17.

Since her win at the US Open, Emma has joined Nike with British Airways, Dior, Evian, HSBC, Porsche, Tiffany and Vodafone.

While she has struggled to live up to the high caliber of her first Grand Slam at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year, her off-field efforts alone have brought in a massive $18 million for the youngster.

Her agent, Max Eisenbud, claimed earlier this year that Raducanu had missed out on “millions” in sponsorship deals – because they were limited to 18 commercial days a year.

Victory: Emma’s US Open victory over Canadian Leylah Fernandez saw her make history as the first British woman to win a grand slam title since Virginia Wade’s 1977 Wimbledon victory

Meanwhile, Labor MP Dame Nia Griffith, who accepted her honor at the same inauguration ceremony, said of the tennis star: “I’m thrilled to see a young person [achieve] the success that she had and I think she’s clearly now in that incredibly challenging situation to deal with that success and deal with disappointment as well.

‘And I certainly love to see young people being praised and rewarded and let’s make sure we give every young person the opportunity to develop their talents to the fullest.’

Also on Tuesday, Sir Isaac Julien, the Turner Prize-nominated artist and filmmaker, was to receive a knighthood for his services to diversity and inclusion in the arts.

Former footballer Gary Bennett, patron of the Show Racism the Red Card group, was one of the other MBE recipients and former Test cricketer Hugh Morris. The batsman was awarded an MBE for services to cricket and charity.