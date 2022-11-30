Harvard Women’s Ice Hockey Snaps Three-Game Losing Streak With 1-0 Squeaker Over New Hampshire | Sport

The November 26 matchup between Harvard (3-7-2, 2-4-2 ECAC) and the University of New Hampshire (5-13-0, 4-10-0 WHEA) at Bright-Landry Hockey Center featured two teams hoping to correct course after a subpar start to the season. Going into the game, both teams had lost their previous three games, but it was the hosts who broke their streak. A short goal in the second period was the difference, as the Crimson scored a much needed 1-0 victory over the Wildcats.

“It was a hard win,” said national coach Katey Stone. “We had to bounce back after a few difficult games.”

As teddy bears lined the stands for the second annual teddy bear coin toss, play on the ice was anything but soft as both teams combined for five penalties in the first period. The first of these five came eight minutes into the game. Harvard continued the power play after a rough call against UNH forward Shea Verrier. But despite generating some good chances, the Crimson couldn’t find an early score.

Two minutes later, Harvard had another chance to play with advantage when Wildcats forward Gabby Jones was called for cross-checking on a hit on freshman forward Gwyn Lapp. Their defense was solid again as goalkeeper Nicky Harnett made several saves to keep the Crimson off the scoreboard. Seconds later, it was UNH’s turn for the power play, as sophomore forward Paige Lester went to the box for a penalty for interference. However, the Wildcats couldn’t find a goal either, as Harvard killed off the power play with a mix of blocked shots and saves by second-year goaltender Alex Pellicci.

The Crimson went 0–3 on power plays in the first period after being unable to convert a UNH slashing penalty around the 17th minute. After getting a power play after elbowing junior forward Shannon Hollands, the Wildcats got their best chance in the first frame. With 30 seconds left, striker Brianna Brooks slid a perfect pass over the keeper to the back post. Unfortunately for UNH, the puck was cleared before attacker Emily Pinto could make contact.

“We discussed that in the locker room,” Stone said of Harvard’s punishments. “We have to keep finding that balance between hard hockey.”

Fixing two holes in the Wildcats’ net delayed the start of the second period. It took just 33 seconds for the strength of the net to be tested, as Lester fired a shot past Harnett to put the Crimson ahead 1–0. After receiving an exhaust pass from sophomore defenseman Mia Biotti, Lester fired a shot from outside the right throw-in spot that slid between the goaltender’s legs for the score. The goal matched her season tally from last season and continued a great start to her sophomore season.

Sophomore forward Gabi Davidson Adams scored the Crimson’s only goal in a 2–1 loss to Yale on October 28. By Leanne Alvarado

“She’s a very talented player, Stone said. It’s no surprise that she’s getting better and better.”

After Lester’s goal, UNH began to dominate possession of the puck. The Wildcats offense generated several quality chances, including a shot around the 10th minute that hit the pipe. Soon after, the offense received another boost, when Harvard freshman defense attorney Kate Kasica received a minor body-checking penalty. Despite only registering two shots in the second half of the period, the Crimson was able to survive the offensive attack mainly thanks to Pellicci’s great play. The sophomore held the Wildcats scoreless by stopping 15 shots, including everything from kicks to slapshots.

Again Harvard was called for a penalty to end the period. Pellicci was given a minor for pushing UNH Nicole Kelly to the ice after colliding with Biotti during a breakaway. Freshman forward Indi Wagner served the two-minute penalty.

Missed opportunities marked the Wildcats’ comeback efforts in the third period. UNH defender Charli Kettyle was unable to take advantage of two quality chances after 11 minutes of the third. After picking up the puck on neutral ice, she took advantage of a late defensive rotation from Crimson to send a backhand on target. After Pellicci’s first save, Kettyle skated the puck around the back of the net and fired on goal again.

Late in the third, the physical play of the first period returned. The series started with a shot on target by Biotti. With Harnett unable to secure the puck, both teams piled onto the ice in front of the goalie until Harnett finally got her glove on the puck to save and stop play. After the whistle, Hollands pushed a Wildcats skater onto the ice, and Kettyle responded by punching Hollands. The referees gave Hollands a cross-checking penalty and Kettyle a roughing penalty. Again, UNH couldn’t find an equalizer on the power play, as several offensive possessions were called back for offside.

Continuing the trend of the first two periods, the Crimson gave the Wildcats a chance to tie the game late in the third period as another penalty was called, this time a crushing decision against sophomore forward Gabi Davidson Adams. Despite pulling the goalie, UNH couldn’t find a late score as Harvard’s penalty kill went 6-6 that night to seal the 1-0 victory.

The Crimson took its third win of the season in notable absences. Senior captains Anne Bloomer and Kyra Willougby were absent from Saturday’s game. Their availability for Friday’s game against ECAC foe Clarkson is still up in the air.

“Hopefully we’ll get some kids back in the lineup,” Stone said. “I’m not sure about that yet.”

Harvard will look to build on the win as it travels to Potsdam, NY, on December 2 for a matchup with Clarkson (14-5-1, 3-3-0 ECAC). The Crimson has not defeated the Golden Knights in Potsdam since 2013.

Staff writer Christopher D. Wright can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @THC_Wright.