  • STAG – TABLE TENNIS BRAND TRUSTED FOR 100+ YEARS: Launched in the 1922s, Stag is the proud equipment sponsor of the world’s biggest tournaments, including the World Championships and the US Open. Equipment designed for all levels. Stag today sponsors more than 60 national table tennis teams. It is a proud partner of the ITTF
  • ITTF Approved – High quality rubber approved by the International Table Tennis Federation is used in the making of these TT racket blades and TT balls for this STAG Premium all-in-one playset (Victor series).
  • Specifications: Rating: Speed: 70 spin: 70 control: 95 | Color : Multicolour | Weight bat: 168 grams | Rubber type : Hard | Thickness sponge : 2 mm | Bat Size: Height – 25 Inches | Beam Width – 22.5mm | Head Shape – Oval Shape | Handle shape flared
  • LIGHTWEIGHT COMFORTABLE GRIP – Stag Pro’s custom designed handle is so comfortable you’ll want to play for hours on end, improving the player’s skills-perfecting ball control and base strokes.
  • PACKAGE INCLUDES: STAG (Victor Series) – Table Tennis TT Playset with 2 Racquets and 3 Balls (Orange) with Premium Storage Case

For more information or to purchase, email [email protected] or all +1 (757) 427-2400 ext. 652

Brand: Deer
Parts included: 2 rackets, 3 balls
Sports: Table tennis
Style: Table Tennis Set
Manufacturer: Stag International
Country of origin: India

