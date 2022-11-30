Huskers headed out for Hawkeye Invitational





The Nebraska swim and dive team takes to the water on Thursday, December 1 for the three-day Hawkeye Invitational. Prelims begin at 10am (CT) each day, with finals at 5pm (CT). Nebraska will compete against three Big Ten schools in the Iowa-hosted invite, including Rutgers and Illinois. On October 21, the Huskers defeated the Hawkeyes by a final score of 175–123. Lexi Kucera (100 freestyle, 200 freestyle) and Shannon Stott (200 butterfly, 500 freestyle) each had a pair of individual wins in the matchup. The Huskers will host Illinois on January 21 and will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey for a game with Rutgers January 27-28. The Fighting Illini are 5-1 this season, including in-state wins over Illinois State, Southern Illinois and Illinois-Chicago. Illinois dropped a lopsided duality, 203-92, to Northwestern on October 29. Rutgers is 2-2 and had its first-ever victory over Purdue earlier this season, 191-162. The state of Iowa and Northern Iowa bring divers to the invite. In NU’s recent intrastate duality with Omaha, Emily Haimes , Gen Jorgenson and Maya hall each earned two individual wins. Haimes has won three consecutive 100 butterfly races in the Iowa, Kansas and Omaha duals. She clocked a season-best 55.72 the last time she competed at Iowa City. Jorgenson has seven individual wins this season, proving to be a consistent contributor for the Huskers in her freshman campaign. She won the 1,000-meter freestyle three times and finished in the top three in the 500-meter freestyle five times. Hall is the 2022 Big Ten Championships leading scorer for the Huskers, having won her last three 200 breaststroke swims. JoJo Randby joins Hall in consistently collecting top finishes in the breaststroke events. Randby raced to an impressive 100 breaststroke victory in the Minnesota and South Dakota double-dual, finishing second in the event four times this season. Stotthas was a leader in the butterfly and freestyle events. She will compete in the Hawkeye Invite with back-to-back wins in both the 200 Butterfly and 500 Freestyle. Sarah Barton has secured five 200 butterfly finishes in the top three. She added a 400 IM win at Kansas in her first time competing in the event this season. Lexi Kucera has been a regular in NOW’s top-performing relays, while also achieving top placements in individual events with five top-three finishes in the 200 freestyle. Sidney McCracken and Julia Marchi have provided depth as underclassmen. McCracken has 10 top-five finishes this season with major performances in the breaststroke and individual medley events. Marchi has 11 top-five finishes, including wins in the 100 and 200 freestyle events. Berkley Livingston has won the 1,000m freestyle twice and is expected to have a major impact on the individual medley and butterfly events as the season progresses. Molly Rosenthal has been a critical part of the distance corps, with a 1,000 freestyle victory in the Omaha dual and 11 top-five finishes throughout the fledgling season. In the diving well, Reagan Hinze and Kelsey Clairemont each earned a spot at the NCAA Zone Qualifier during the first dual of the season. They each have a pair of wins and have finished in the top five in every dual. The results are available through the Meet Mobile app. Hawkeye Invitation December 1-3, 2022

Iowa City, Iowa (Campus Recreation and Wellness Center)

Prelims: Every day at 10 a.m. (CT).

Final: 5 p.m. (CT) every day Sequence of events

Thursday 200 Free Relay (Final)

500 free

200 im

50 free

Dive from one meter

400 medley relay (final) Friday 200 medley relay (final)

400 im

100 flies

200 free

100 Chest

100 back

Three meter dive

800 Free Relay (Final) Saturday 1,650 free

200 back

100 free

200 Chest

200 flies

Platform dive (final)

400 free redemption (final)

