



Change between the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday was expected with No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan playing against each other in Week 13. The only possibility of the leading quartet occupying the first four positions – albeit in a different order – was if the results of the Big Ten showdown were close. The result was not close, however, and the Buckeyes paid the price, dropping all the way to fifth place and out of the playoff field with one weekend left. At the top, Georgia is No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week. Michigan moved up one spot to second. TCU did the same and took third. Those are the three remaining undefeated in the Bowl Subdivision. Each should cement their spot with wins in their respective conference championships this week and it’s possible one or more could afford a loss given the lack of strength among the contenders behind them. Southern California now occupies fourth place after Notre Dame’s defeat. The Trojans, who finished sixth last week, were also helped by LSU’s surprise loss to Texas A&M, dropping the Tigers to 14th. A win against Utah in the Pac-12 should confirm their selection for the playoffs for the first time. RANK ANALYSIS:Winners and Losers of College Football Playoff release Follow every match: Live NCAA College Football Scores BOWL PROJECTIONS:Southern California, Michigan will advance to the playoffs MISERY INDEX:Day’s position feels weak after Ohio State’s loss to Michigan That leaves Ohio State, followed by Alabama needing mayhem to somehow make its way onto the field. The Buckeyes – with one loss – have the best chance of breaking things up. The two-loss Crimson Tide may already have been effectively eliminated. Tennessee, Penn State, Clemson and Kansas State round out the top 10. No. 18 Tulan leads all teams of the Group of Five. The Green Wave hosts Nr. 22 Central Florida in the American Athletic Championship game with the winner all but guaranteed a seat in the Cotton Bowl. The highest ranked Group of Five champion automatically earns a place in one of the six New Year’s Bowls The SEC and Pac-12 have the most representatives in the rankings with six teams each. The ACC follows with four teams and the Big 12 and Big Ten have three each. The final commission ranking will take place on December 4, and the top four teams will earn playoff spots. The semifinals will be played in the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl on December 31. The championship game will be played on January 9. at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. College Football Playoff Committee Top 25 1. Georgia(12-0) 2.Michigan (12-0) 3.TCU (12-0) 4. Southern California (11-1) 5. State of Ohio (11-1) 6.Alabama (10-2) 7. Tennessee (10-2) 8. Penn state (10-2) 9. Clemson (10-2) 10. State of Kansas (9-3) 11.Utah(9-3) 12.Washington (10-2) 13. Florida State (9-3) 14.LSU (9-3) 15. State of Oregon (9-3) 16.Oregon(9-3) 17.UCLA(9-3) 18. Tulane(10-2) 19. South Carolina (8-4) 20. Texas (8-4) 21. Our Lady (8-4) 22. Central Florida (9-3) 23.North Carolina (9-3) 24. State of Mississippi (8-4) 25. State of North Carolina (8-4)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/2022/11/29/college-football-playoff-rankings-usc-fourth-ohio-state-fifth/10795540002/

