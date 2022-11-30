American tennis coaches Fish, Bryan fined for promoting gambling





Comment on this story Remark US Davis Cup team coaches Mardy Fish and Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 each for promoting a gambling operator through social media. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced the punishments Tuesday, saying Fish and Bryan fully cooperated with their investigation and promptly removed the problematic posts. They were handed a four-month suspension that was provisionally set aside and will only be enforced if there is another offense by either Fish or Bryan during a four-month probation period that began on November 11. Bob and I did a DraftKings promotion at the US Open that we didn’t know we weren’t supposed to do, Fish wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday. As soon as we found out, I deleted the messages and cooperated with the ITIA. Fish, the U.S. Davis Cup captain since 2019, and Bryan, who was a coach and acted captain this year when Fish was sidelined by COVID-19, were subject to the sport’s rules surrounding relationships with betting operators, the ITIA said. . The United States reached the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup this season, lost to Italy at that stage in Malaga, Spain, last week. The Americans have won a record 32 titles in men’s international team competition, most recently in 2007. The Sports Anti-Corruption Program says that anyone under their jurisdiction, which Fish and Bryan did as accredited people for the US 2022 team, should not directly or indirectly facilitate, encourage and/or promote tennis betting. The USTA is aware of the ITIA fines of Mardy Fish and Bob Bryan. Both Mardy and Bob have our full support. As stated by the ITIA, neither of them were aware that their actions were in any way a breach of protocols, and when they were immediately notified and fully cooperated with the ITIA throughout the rest of the process, one said spokesman for the US Tennis Association in an emailed statement. Mardy and Bob have given so much of their lives to representing and supporting American tennis and we are grateful for their continued commitment to growing the game across the country. AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

