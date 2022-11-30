Fantasy hockey tips on Tuesday – NHL picks, matchups, more

A slew of riveting storylines should keep hockey fans and fantasy executives glued to their favorite screens this Tuesday night. Highlights include Boston’s quest to stay perfect in winning their 13th straight at home against the visiting Lightning, taking a brisk 6-5 victory in Buffalo on Monday. The Bruins and Linus Ullmark beat Tampa and Andrei Vasilevskiy 5-3 a week ago in Florida.

The Capitals and Canucks renew acquaintances, this time in Vancouver, after a 10-goal combination in DC on Oct. 17. Two advancing Central Division teams go head to head when the Avalanche visits the Jets in Winnipeg. I’m not sure we should expect too many goals in what is shaping up to be a fierce goaltending battle between Alexandar Georgiev and Connor Hellebuyck, assuming both sides run their best into the net. Plus, the well-rested Predators can finally play again – hosting the Ducks – now that the flooded mess in Bridgestone Arena has been cleaned up.

But Tuesday’s headliner is without doubt a former favorite’s return to his old goal-scoring (and hostile) grounds. Even without Aleksandar Barkov (illness) in the lineup, former Flame Matthew Tkachuk is bound to make a lot of noise in Calgary, prolific and otherwise. Using the expected boos as fuel, the vengeful feisty striker is likely to score. Just like he did 10 days ago in Florida, tying the game ahead of an eventual 5-4 shootout loss. Fantasy managers may not bother predicting the outcome of this one – not like the Panthers blowing leads these days – sit back and enjoy the score. From both the side of Tkachuk’s puck and his former team.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

7 p.m., Center Bell, watch live on ESPN+

A TV pundit recently labeled the Sharks “annoying” to play against, despite the team’s losing record. Maybe most weeks. But in the here and now, I’d side with “porous,” sticking to adjectives that start with the same letter. San Jose conceded a total of 17 goals in their three most recent games – all losses – including two empty netters. That is a lot. With James Reimer on IR, Tuesday’s starting appearance belongs either to Kaapo Kahkonen, who conceded 11 of the aforementioned goals in two games, or to AHL call-up Aaron Dell, who hasn’t yet played with the Sharks but hasn’t really shined with the Barracuda so far. Either/or, since David Quinn also has to think ahead to Wednesday’s scheduled tilt in Toronto. The Canadiens could score some in this one. Just like the visitors, by the way.

10:30 p.m., Crypto.com Arena, watch live on ESPN+

Sure, the Kraken’s offense will tumble back to Earth at some point, but Tuesday? Against the kings? I’m not so sure. Seattle has a total of 17 goals in their last three games, including road games in Anaheim and Vegas. That’s a lot again. The Kraken scored three times off Cal Petersen when the two sides last met on 19 November, including goals from Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong. Matty Beniers, Jordan Eberle and defenseman Justin Schultz each collected a few points in the OT victory. That group — plus a red-hot Andre Burakovsky — hasn’t looked back since. Again, I could also see the kings doing a little offensive damage in their home arena.

7:30 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, watch live on ESPN+

The Flyers can’t keep the puck out of their own net. The most generous team in the league since Nov. 10, they allowed 4.40/game through a reasonable sample size of 10 games. So are the five who surrendered to the same islanders just 70 hours ago on Saturday. Against Felix Sandstrom, sure, but No. 1 Carter Hart hasn’t been stingier lately. Play your favorite fantasy islanders.

Mid-range fantasy attackers

Andrei Kuzmenko, Vancouver Canucks (57.8%): Skating on a scoreline and top power play with Elias Pettersson, the KHL export rides a five game point streak with four goals and six assists (plus eight). A small rudimentary division tells us that this equates to two points per game. I will be more surprised as Kuzmenko not extends his current success against Darcy Kuemper and the visiting Capitals.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forward

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks (6.7%): Off a top scorer with Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras, the 32-year-old veteran has seven goals and four assists in a dozen games in November. After nearly a week off, Juuse Saros and the rest of the Predators defense can feel a little rusty in this one. At least to start.

Play 0:55 Adam Henrique benefits from the power play

Mid-range fantasy defenders

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defenders

Sean Durzi, Los Angeles Kings (20.0%): Since returning from a short injury break, Durzi has made three assists in two games, including two with the extra skater. The 24-year-old Sophomore started warming up just before his small lower body started to bother him.

Keepers

Tristan Jarry (projected), Pittsburgh Penguins (91.4%): The Pittsburgh No. 1 has been pretty stellar lately, allowing only two goals in his three most recent games and winning his last four. Rolling impressively in the second half of this month, the Penguins have only lost (twice) to the Maple Leafs in total since Nov. 15. The same cannot be said of the Hurricanes, who are 1-2-3 in the same period. . While they will no doubt receive a boost when Teuvo Teravainen returns from injury, the dynamic striker is not expected to be back as early as this Tuesday.

Put them on the couch

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning (99.8%): Without context, this “bench ’em” suggestion feels kind of ridiculous. But, unless you smell an upset from a significant portion of the brewing, not playing the perennial Vezina candidate for another option against the still-perfect home Bruins might make the most sense.

