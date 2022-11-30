No choice but to find a way without CJ Gardner-Johnson





Blankenship has to prepare to be the starter this week, just like Wallace. They’ll both get more reps in practice and they’ll be ready for the Titans and their power running game with Derrick Henry and a pass-action-pass game that will no doubt put that position to the test. Tennessee is no doubt studying Blankenship starting Sunday night and the Titans will examine his play. It’s a fascinating chess match, back and forth in the NFL. “I’m going to prepare like I’ve been preparing all season,” Blankenship said after Sunday’s victory over Green Bay. “We always prepare like we’re starting because you never know when your number will be called. I’m the new guy so I expect when I’m there the attack will come after me. I expected that tonight. It’s logical You have to be ready This is my job. “I’ve learned that you really just have to stay in the moment and that whatever happens, whether it’s good or bad, you learn something from it and move onto the next picture. That’s what I’m doing here. Whatever role they have games for me, I’ll be prepared.” Gannon said in his weekly media briefing on Tuesday, echoing what Blankenship said: “The guy is a professional. He came in here as a rookie and said, I know this is my role right now, but if I get called up, I must be ready to play good football. You saw him in training camp. I know the man takes elite notes. He asks a lot of questions. He does not remember or vomit. He understands. There is a difference between my adjustments and remembering the defense and understanding the why behind it. “Obviously he’s very smart, like all those guys in that room, and that’s a thinking position. He’s a big, physical guy who can move. Once he gets comfortable, I think the more and more he plays the better off he will be.” will play. I think just his will and his attitude of getting himself ready to play when called up probably impressed me the most. A lot of guys (will say) I’ll just wait a year, two years. It’s not my year. In the future I’m going to be a player. No. You can’t have that attitude in this league. (Head Coach) Nick (Sirianni) Honestly, the culture that he’s pursuing this whole team, it’s not. “ So there’s a lot going for a defense that needs to prepare to attack collectively, all 11, as Gannon said, take on the challenge of taking on Henry’s 245-pound combination of speed and power and elusiveness and making sure that they are airtight at the back minus Gardner-Johnson, who contributed 6 interceptions, great athleticism in coverage, toughness against the run, energy and attitude to one of the best defenses in the league. “We all need to pick up the slack and be able to function without him,” Gannon said, “so that’s what we’ll do.” And there you have it. There is no other option.

