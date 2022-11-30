Pat Cummins’ team kneels for the first time

Australia’s men’s cricket team has taken a knee for the first time on home soil in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, making the gesture alongside the West Indies for the series opener at Perth Stadium on Wednesday.

The Western Australian crowd applauded the players after the gesture against racism, which took place just before the first delivery of the morning.

Last year, the Australian one-day team took a knee before white ball matches against the West Indies in the Caribbean, but Wednesday’s act of solidarity was a first for the Test team.

Both sides also participated in a Barefoot Circle, a mark of respect for First Nations people, ahead of the coin toss in Perth.

The West Indies have been kneeling for all international matches since 2020.

Speaking to reporters in Perth on Tuesday, Australian Test captain Pat Cummins brushed aside allegations that he and the Australian cricket team were too awake.

In this position, you always make people angry, whether you do something or not, Cummins said.

That’s fine. I know roughly what I signed up for. I also think we were cricketers, but you can’t leave your values ​​at the door.

People stand for different things, and something like getting down on their knees this week did it out of respect for the West Indies, in support of equality.

Anyone who says that’s a bad thing, I’m not too concerned about that.

We’ve done it in different formats for the past two years. We obviously took the knee against them in the T20 series.

So it’s not new. It’s something that all guys really respect and support. So hopefully you’ll talk to him and we’ll do a barefoot circle here, as well as our way of acknowledging the native land.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite praised Cummins and the Australian team for their support.

It is good to know that Australia is participating, he said.

Of course it means a lot to us to see what is happening in the world. So of course we appreciate that, it means a lot to us.

Australian spinner Adam Zampa said he was proud of Cummins and his teammates expressing their personal beliefs.

The same people who say (to be quiet) are always the ones who tell us to try and not be vanilla too, he told SEN 1170 Breakfast on Wednesday.

We have certain beliefs and when asked about them, we will tell the truth.

I think Pat nailed it yesterday. He’s obviously been coping a lot in the media.

He’s not the guy who backs off and then changes his values ​​because of what a few people will say about it on their Facebook pages.