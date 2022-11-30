Sports
FSU moves to No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
Florida State Seminoles football (9-3, 5-3 ACC) ended the year on a high, winning the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in an offensive thriller at Doak Campbell Stadium last Friday.
It was FSU’s fifth straight win in which the Seminoles have scored more than 38 points in every longest streak in the state of Florida since 11 straight in 2013.
In recognition of the win and the body of work Florida State delivered in 2022, the College Football Playoff Committee ranked FSU No. 13 in its latest edition of the rankings.
The Seminoles are ranked #14 in both the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll.
FSU has compiled one of the best offenses in the country via FSU Sports Info:
Florida State leads the nation with 88 plays of at least 20 yards and is second nationally in seven touchdown drives of at least 90 yards and with 15 touchdown drives of more than 80 yards. The Seminoles also lead the ACC and rank fourth nationally in third-down percentage, converting 51.9 percent of their chances, and scoring on 26 of 28 possessions in the red zone during their current five-game winning streak while finishing second in the conference with a 70.5 touchdown percentage this season in the red zone. FSU is one of three teams in the nation, and the only team in the ACC, to average at least 250 passing yards and at least 210 rushing yards per game.
The Seminoles lead the ACC in yards per rush and rushing yards per game, averaging 5.50 yards per rush for ninth in the nation, and gaining 217.8 yards per game, the 12th-highest average nationally. The Florida state offense is also 10th in the nation with an average of 6.86 yards per game, 14th with an average of 475.7 yards in total offense per game, and 18th with an average of 36.2 points per game.
Florida State will learn its bowl destination after this weekend’s championship games conclude.
College Football Playoff Ranking, Week 13
- Georgian bulldogs
- Michigan Wolverines
- TCU Horned Frogs
- USC Trojans
- ohio state Buckeyes
- Alabama crimson tide
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Clemson Tigers
- Kansas Wildcats
- Utah Utah
- Washington Huskies
- Seminoles of the state of Florida
- LSU Tigers
- Oregon State Beavers
- Oregon ducks
- UCLA Bruins
- Tulane green wave
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Texas Longhorns
- Notre Dame Fighting Irishmen
- UCF Knights
- North Carolina tar chop
- Bulldogs of the State of Mississippi
- N.C. State Wolf Pack
