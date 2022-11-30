Table tennis! | DonorsChoose project by Mr. Loudermilk













donors $1,780 still needed grant My project At YLA, we were lucky enough to have one family donate a ping pong table. Some students have been able to play on it during a badminton part in gym class. Many students said they wanted more tables so more students could play. Please help give my students the opportunity to learn and play table tennis in their gym class. I love that students find activities/sports they enjoy at their local recreation departments and respective schools. I also love that students find activities they can enjoy for a lifetime; with their families, friends and communities.

Where your donation goes Materials Cost Quantity Total JOOLA Rally TL – Professional MDF indoor table tennis table with quick clamp ping pong net & pole set – 10 minutes easy assembly – corner ball holders – USATT approved – ping pong table with play mode, 15 mm, charcoal, model: 11131 • Amazon Business $382.46 4 $1,529.84 STIGA Performance ping pong paddle for 4 players, set of 4 – Table tennis rackets, 6 – 3 star orange and white balls • Amazon Business $26.99 4 $107.96 JOOLA Training 3 Star Table Tennis Balls 12, 60 or 120 Pack – 40+mm Regulation Bulk Ping Pong Balls for Competition and Recreational Play – Fun as a Cat Toy – Suitable for Indoor and Outdoor Use • Amazon Business $8.92 1 $8.92 Material costs $1,646.72 Supplier shipping costs FREE VAT $116.09 Processing Fees for Third Party Payments

$24.70 Fulfillment labor & materials

$30.00 Total project costs

$1,817.51 Proposed donation to help DonorsChoose reach more classrooms

$320.74 Total project goal

$2,138.25 How we calculate what is needed Total project goal $2,138.25 3 donors – $175.00 Donations for project costs – $156.25 Donations to help DonorsChoose reach more classrooms – $18.75 matching offer – $175.00 Link the offer to the project costs – $148.75 Match offer to help DonorsChoose reach more classrooms

– $26.25 Excluded support for DonorsChoose

– $8.82 Still needed



