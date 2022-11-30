Five of football named CSC Academic All-District









american football

11/30/2022 7:31:00 AM

ITHACA, NY The College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) released its Academic All-District Teams for the 2022 football season on November 22, and five Ithaca College student-athletes were selected for their academic and athletic success. Representing Ithaca wares Nicholas Bahamande , Michael Roumes , Derek Slywka , Jake Villanueva and A. J. Wingfield . To be eligible for the academic one, a student must be at least a sophomore with academic status and have a cumulative GPA greater than 3.3. Bahamonde, a senior from Berryville, Va. Has a 3.813 GPA in television radio. This season, he is 14-for-21 in field goals, with 48 yards in length, and 59-for-60 in extra points. He also started 24 touchbacks in 88 kickoffs. This is his second Academic All-District honor. Roumes, a graduate student from Succasunna, NJ with a 3,615 GPA in physical therapy, appears on the Academic All-District list for the fourth time. He has accumulated a total of 67 tackles this season with 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. Roumes also forced three fumbles and recovered three, with one interception. Slywka, a senior from Waterloo, NY, and a sports media major with a 3.83 GPA, has earned his first Academic All-District award. He has played in all 12 games this season and has recorded a total of 48 tackles with 4.0 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, one blocked punt and one interception. Wingfield, a senior business administrator with a GPA of 3,958 from Franklin Lakes, NJ, is another first-time recipient. He has thrown for 1,971 yards and 18 touchdowns on 190 of 270 attempts and has rushed for 290 yards and three more touchdowns this season. Villanueva, a senior from Hatboro, Pennsylvania with a GPA of 3,569 in business administration, earns his first Academic All-District nomination. He played in 10 games this season to anchor one of the best offensive lines in Division III. IC averages 206.3 yards per game with 30 touchdowns and has only allowed five sacks all season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://athletics.ithaca.edu/news/2022/11/30/five-from-football-named-csc-academic-all-district.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos