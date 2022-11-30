Mobile livescore – Flashscore.mobi soccer scores





WORLD: World Cup PeaceAustralia – Denmark 0:0

PeaceTunisia – France 0:0

8:00 PMPoland – Argentina -:-

8:00 PMSaudi Arabia – Mexico -:- ARMENIA: Premier League 2:00 PMPyunik Yerevan – Ararat Yerevan 2:0

PeaceUrartu – Ararat-Armenia 0:2 AZERBAIJAN: First Division 10:00 amZero 2 – Zagatala 1:2

11:00 amKapaz 2 – Imisli FK 3:0

11:00 amSumGayit 2 – Garabag 2 0:2

11:00 amTuran 2 – Neftci Baku 2 4:1 BELGIUM: Second Amateur Division Group VFV A 8:00 PMCercle Bruges KSV 2 – Olsa Brakel -:-

8:00 PMTorhout – Oostkamp 1:0 BELGIUM: Women’s Cup of Belgium 8:00 PMGBA Kontich V – Club Brugge V -:- BENIN: Ligue 1 4:00 PMASVO – JS Pobe -:-

4:00 PMAyema – Avrankou Omnisport -:-

4:00 PMBorgou buffaloes – Panthers -:-

4:00 PMCavaliers – Damissa -:-

4:00 PMCoton FC – ASPAC -:-

4:00 PMDad – Walked -:-

4:00 PMDragons – Ouidah -:-

4:00 PMHope – Dynamo Abomey -:-

4:00 PMHOW – IF Sobemap -:-

4:00 PMOfmas-Sad – AS Cotonou -:-

4:00 PMSitatunga – Aziza -:-

4:00 PMSun – Bani Ganse -:-

4:00 PMTakunnin – Dynamic Djougou -:-

4:00 PMThunder – FC Loto -:- BOLIVIA: Professional Division – Relegation 00:00U. Sucre – Libertad Gran Mamore -:- BOTSWANA: Premier League 3:00 PMGaborone Utd – Police XI 3:0 BULGARIA: Third League – Southeast 1:30 PMGiant Saedinenie – Dimitrovgrad 3:1

1:30 PMLoc. Plovdiv II – Rozova Dolina 1:0 BULGARIA: Third League – Northeast 6:00 PMChernomorets Balchik – Ustrem Donchevo -:- BURKINA FASO: Premier League 30′Kadiogo – Salitas 0:0 BURUNDI: First League 2:00 PMVital’O – Olympic S. -:- CHINA: Super League 8:00 amShandong Taishan – Cangzhou 2:3

12:00 amHebei – Dalian Pro 1:4

12:00 amTianjin Jinmen Tiger – Guangzhou City 1:0

12:30 p.mPort of Shanghai – Henan Songshan Longmen 1:3

12:30 p.mShenzhen – Wuhan FC 1:2

12:30 p.mWuhan three cities – Changchun Yatai 2:3

12:30 p.mZhejiang Professional – Beijing Guoan 2:0 CHINA: Jia League 07:00 AMBeijing Sports University – Kunshan 0:2

07:00 AMJiangxi Bothmen -Suzhou Dongwu 1:3 COLOMBIA: Primera A – Clausura – Quadrangular half past twelveAmerica De Cali – Eagles -:-

half past twelveMeal Department – Ind. Medellín -:- COLOMBIA: Primera B – Promotion – Play Offs 02:00 amSo – Wheels 1:0 COSTA RICA: Costa Rica Cup 02:00 amSporting San Jose – Cartagines 1:1

02:15Saprissa – AD Santos 3:0

6:00 PMGreece – Alajuelense -:- CZECH REPUBLIC: Tipsport liga 10:30 amLiberec – Bohemians 3:4

1:00 PMTaborsko – Zizkov 1:1

1:00 PMZ. Moravce-Vrable – Skalica 1:0 DR CONGO: Ligue 1 12:30 p.mAmerican Panda – Lubumbashi Sport -:-

2:30 pmSt Eloi Lupopo – Bazano Group 2:0

3:30 pmPostponedCeleste – Maniema -:- EGYPT: Premier League 1:45 PMHaras El Hodood – Pyramids 0:1

1:45 PMNational Bank of Egypt – Enppi 2:3

6:00 PMAl Ittihad – Ghazl El Mahallah -:- EGYPT: Division 2 – Group C 1:30 PMAl Magd – El Olympia 1:0

1:30 PMBaladiyat El Mahalla – El Mansoura 0:0

1:30 PMDeckers – Kafr El Sheikh 1:0

1:30 PMGomhoriat Shebin – Abu Qir Semad 0:0

1:30 PMNabarouh – Pioneers 1:0

1:30 PMProxy – Tanta 0:0

1:30 PMSalloum – Al Hammam 0:0 ENGLAND: NPL Premier League 8:45 p.mRadcliffe – South Shields -:- ENGLAND: Southern League South Division 8:45 p.mPoole – Plymouth Parkway -:- ENGLAND: Isthmian League Premier Division 8:45 p.mFolkestone – Bowers & Pitsea -:- ENGLAND: EFL Trophy – Play Offs 8:00 PMEverton U21 – Mansfield -:- ESWATIN: Swaziland MTN Premier League 2:00 PMManzini Seabirds – Green Mamba -:-

2:00 PMPostponedNsingizini Hotspurs – Tambuti -:- ETHIOPIA: Premier League 2:00 PMSt. Louis George – I am not afraid 3:0

5:00 PMHadiya Hossana – Bahir Dar Kenema -:- EUROPE: Premier League International Cup 8:00 PMArsenal U21 – Sparta Prague U21 -:-

8:00 PMBrighton U21 – Monaco II -:- FRANCE: French Cup 8:00 PMSouth Jura – Limonest -:- GERMANY: Regionalliga North 2:00 PMSt. Pauli II – Werder Bremen II 2:1

7:00 PMLohne – Hamburger SV II -:- GERMANY: Regionalliga Northeast 7:00 PMBerlin AK 07 – Locomotive Leipzig -:- GERMANY: Oberliga Bayern Nord 7:00 PMPostponedKornburg – 1. SC wet -:- GREECE: Gamma Ethniki – Group 1 2:00 PMAlexandroupolis – A. Asteras -:-

2:00 PMApollon Paralimniou – Doxa Dramas 3:0

2:00 PMByron Kavala – Kampaniakos -:-

2:00 PMChrisoupoli – Kavala 0:3

2:00 PMFC Pandramaikos – Panthrakikos -:-

2:00 PMM. Alexandros Orfaniou – Poseidonas Michanionas -:-

2:00 PMOrfeas Xanthi – Thermaikos FC 0:1 GUATEMALA: National League – Opening – Play Offs 6:00 PMGuastatoya – Communication -:-

10:00 PMMunicipal – Malacateco -:- GUINEA: Ligue 1 5:00 PMWakriya – Renaissance -:- HUNGARY: NB III – West 1:00 PMGyor II – III. Keruleti TVE 2:1 HUNGARY: NB I Women 1:00 PMMTK Hungary W – Szekszardi W 4:0 IRAQ: Super League 12:00 amAl Diwaniya – Arbil 0:1

12:00 amAl Sinaah – Al Kahraba 0:2

2:30 pmAl Najaf – Al Zawraa 1:0

2:30 pmZakho – Karbala 0:0

5:00 PMAl Shorta – Al Talaba -:- ITALY: Serie C – Group A 2:30 pmPordenone – For the land 2:2

6:00 PMFeralpiSalo – Juventus U23 -:-

6:00 PMLecco – Renate -:-

6:00 PMMantua – AlbinoLeffe -:-

6:00 PMPergolettese – Novara -:-

6:00 PMPiacenza – Trieste -:-

6:00 PMVirtus Verona – Pro Sesto -:-

8:30 pmSangiuliano City – Padua -:- ITALY: Serie C – Group C 2:30 pmFoggia – ACR Messina 1:0

2:30 pmPicerno – Monterosi 1:0

5:30 PMCatanzaro – Calcio Giugliano -:-

6:00 PMLatin – Monopoly -:-

6:00 PMTaranto – Crotone -:-

9:00 PMAvellino – Juve Stabia -:-

9:00 PMPower – Audace Cerignola -:-

9:00 PMTurris – Fidelis Andria -:-

9:00 PMVirtus Francavilla – Pescara -:-

9:00 PMViterbes – Gelbison -:- ITALY: Serie D – Group H 3:30 pmBitonto – Francavilla 1:0 ITALY: Serie D – Group I 2:30 pmCanicatti – Marigliano 2:1 ITALY: Serie D Italian Cup 2:00 PMSarabus Ogliastra – Tivoli Football 1:0 IVORY COAST: Ligue 1 4:30 pmSporting Gagnoa – FAD Academy -:-

7:00 PMAbidjan Stadium – SO Army -:- JAMAICA: Premier League 9:00 PMMountain Pleasant – Tivoli -:- KOSOVO: Super League 1:00 PMTrepca 89 – FC Balkani 1:1 LESOTHO: Premier League 2:00 PMAircraft – Oils 1:2 LITHUANIA: A Lyga – Relegation 12:00 amDziugas Telsiai – Neptune 1:0 MALI: Premiere Division 5:00 PMUSFAS Bamako – Djoliba -:- NICARAGUA: First League – opening 10:00 PMSports Sebaco – Jalapa -:-

00:00Juventus Managua – Ocotal -:- NICARAGUA: First League U20 – opening 5:00 PMUNAN-Managua U20 – Managua FC U20 -:-

7:00 PMSports Sebaco U20 – Jalapa U20 -:-

9:00 PMJuventus Managua U20 – Ocotal U20 -:- NIGER: Ligue 1 3:30 pmUrana – Plank -:-

4:00 PMCompatible – Olympic Niamey -:- OMAN: Professional League 13:40Al-Bashaeer – Sur Club 1:2

2:05 PMAl Nasr – Oman Club 0:0 PERU: Copa Peru – Final Group 6:30 pmAtl. Bruces – Merchants -:-

9:00 PMDefender La Bocana – Deportivo Garcilaso -:- PERU: Liga Women – Relegation – Play Offs 5:00 PMCajamarca W – Sporting Victoria W -:- PORTUGAL: League Cup 9:45 PMSporting CP – SC Farense -:- PORTUGAL: Liga Revelacao U23 PeaceLeixoes U23 – Vizela U23 1:1 REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO: Ligue 1 2:00 PMCARA Brazzaville – Interclub -:-

4:00 PMAS BNG – Otoho d’Oyo -:- ROMANIA: League 1 6:00 PMFC Hermannstadt – CFR Cluj -:- ROMANIA: Liga 1 Women 1:00 PMPiros Security W – Ol. Cluj W 0:13 SAN MARINO: Titan Cup 8:45 p.mLibertas – La Fiorita -:-

8:45 p.mMurata – Lightning Strike -:-

8:45 p.mThree Flowers – Virtus -:-

8:45 p.mTre Penne – Juvenes/Dogana -:- SCOTLAND: Lowland League 8:45 p.mCeltic B – Bo’ness United -:- SEYCHELLES: First Division League 3:00 PMLMS – St Michel United -:- SLOVAKIA: First League 2:00 PMRadomlje – Domzale 0:2

6:00 PMCopper – Mura -:- SLOVENIA: 2. SNL 1:30 PMKrsko – Grosuplje 0:1 SPAIN: LaLiga2 9:00 PMTenerife – R.Oviedo -:- SPAIN: Second RFEF – Group 5 8:00 PMCD Estepona – Atl. Step -:- Sudan: Premier League 2:15 pmAl Shorta – Al-Hilal Omdurman -:-

2:15 pmRabita Kosti – The best of Wad Nobawi -:- TANZANIA: Premier League 2:00 PMCoastal Union – Dodoma City 0:1 THAILAND: Thai FA Cup 09:00 AMSurin Sugar – Nakhon Ratchasima FC 0:4

09:00 AMWatbot City – Uthai Thani 0:1

11:00 amChainat – Bangkok Utd 1:4

11:00 amPolice Tero – United Cabin 1:0

11:00 amSisaket United – Chiangrai City 10:0

11:30 amSuphan Buri – Raj Pracha 3:2

12:00 amBuriram – Nakhon Pathom 2:0

12:00 amNong Bua Pitchaya – Prime Bangkok 3:2pen

12:00 amClick Download to save Phitsanulok – Amnat Charoen City mp3 youtube com

12:00 amPhrae – Khonkaen FC 3:2

12:30 p.mPort MTI FC – Ayutthaya Utd 3:0

12:30 p.mRatchaburi – Chiangrai Utd 1:2aet

1:00 PMChiangmai Utd – Prachinburi City 4:1

1:00 PMMuang Thong Utd – Koh Kwang 3:0

1:00 PMPathum United – Lampang 7:1 TURKMENISTAN: Premier League 3:00 PMAhal – Golden Age -:- UKRAINE: Premier League 1:00 PMDyn. Kyiv – Metalist Kharkiv 3:0 UKRAINE: Youth League 12:00 amShakhtar Donetsk U19 – Inhulets U19 6:0 UKRAINE: Women’s Championship 12:00 amDyn. Kiev W – EMC Podolie W 0:0 WORLD: Friendly International 1:00 PMVietnam – Dortmund 2:1 WORLD: Club friendly 12:00 amHobro (Den) – Skive (Den) 1:1

1:00 PMAntalyaspor (Tur) – Maccabi Tel Aviv (Isr) 1:2

1:00 PMThin. Wednesday (Svk) – Slovan Bratislava (Svk) 2:4

1:30 PMBasaksehir (Tur) – Hull (Eng) 1:1

6:00 PMFenerbahce (Tur) – Rayo Vallecano (Esp) -:-

6:00 PMTrinec (June) – Frydlant n. O. (June) -:-

8:00 PMCardiff (Wal) – Aston Villa (Eng) -:-

8:00 PMValladolid (especially) – Getafe (especially) -:-

8:30 pmXerez CD (Span) – Cadiz CF (Span) -:- WORLD: friendly international women 6:30 pmNetherlands U17 W – France U17 W -:-

