Patriots loan jet to University of Virginia football players so they can attend teammates’ funerals





The New England Patriots loaned their jet to University of Virginia football players so they could attend the funerals of their three teammates. who were killed earlier this month. The funerals took place in Miami, Virginia Beach and North Charleston, South Carolina, each player’s hometown. according to CBS Sports. The three players, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perrywere shot and killed on a bus returning from a field trip in Washington, D.C. on November 13. Police responded to a call at about 10:30 p.m. and arrested a 22-year-old suspect, a former football star. player at the university. Chandler was a sophomore, Davis was a third-year student and Perry was a fourth-year student, UVA president Jim Ryan said at a news conference. Two other students were injured when shooting. Perry’s funeral took place in Miami on Saturday. Chandler’s was in Virginia Beach on Sunday and Davis’ is in South Carolina on Wednesday, CBS Sports reports. Patriots owner and CEO Robert Kraft sent the plane to Virginia to fly the teammates to each of the locations for free. I just saw the plane from New England at CHO. They leaned it for UVa to get players to the three funerals. What a great gesture #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/8FrMh77BS3 — Brandon Lloyd (@blloyd8298) November 25, 2022 A former Virginia sportscaster spotted the plane Friday at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport. “Just saw the New England plane at CHO,” Brandon Lloyd tweeted. “What a great gesture.” After the shooting, the Cavaliers decided to skip the last two football games of the 2022 season. A vigil was held for the players after their deaths, CBS Sports reports. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was sued three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of using a gun in the commission of a felony. Two additional charges of intentional wounding and two related firearm charges were added, accounting for the shootings of the two other victims, Albemarle County Commonwealth Attorney James Hingeley said. CBS News has reached out to the Patriots for more information and is awaiting response. Trending news Caitlin O’Kane Caitlin O’Kane is a digital content producer who provides popular stories for CBS News and its good news brand The Uplift.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/patriots-lend-plane-uva-football-players-funerals-teammates/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos