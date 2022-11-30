Sports
Community Sports Day kicks off the festive season in Docklands
In December, Docklands will get a little more festive and festive in its community with people coming together for sports, Santa visits, live entertainment and a plethora of market stalls.
First there is Docklands Community Christmas and social Sports Day and The District Docklands Christmas Twilight Market on December 10, followed by the NewQuay Twilight Christmas Market on December 17.
Taking place from noon to 4pm on Saturday, December 10, the Christmas and Sports Day event is the result of a host of organizations coming together, armed with a focus on uniting locals to celebrate together.
Shane Wylie, executive officer of the Docklands Chamber of Commerce, said it “represents a new era of collaboration”.
“We recognized in our five-year strategic plan that a single agency cannot deliver all the efforts required for Docklands, and that partnerships are key to amplifying events,” said Mr Wylie.
“The Docklands Community Christmas and Sports Day would not have been possible without the enormous help of Neighborhood House, The District Docklands and the Docklands Sports Club and we thank them for their enthusiasm.”
Sports are already scheduled for people to participate in, such as fishing, cricket, table tennis and football, and for anyone not keen on trying a new sport, the event will also be a chance to meet other locals, to music, and share in a free barbecue.
While most of the day will take place in the Ron Barassi Senior Park, The District Docklands will create a fun space for people to tee off on some table tennis tables, and some groups will continue to NewQuay Promenade to catch a fishing rod to eject.
Social fishing clubs have been an escape program for the Neighborhood House of late, especially with Docklands Primary school pupils “loving it,” said Jason Butcher, community development officer for Docklands Neighborhood House.
It’s also why he’s so excited about fishing as part of the community sports day.
“At the Neighborhood House we have an absolute legend of a local volunteer who fishes in the area, and we will lead the fishery in and around NewQuay Promenade and Barassi Park,” said Mr Butcher.
In addition to sports that people of all ages can participate in, children will also be particularly excited to learn that Santa has registered and confirmed his presence on the day.
While people are more than welcome to drop by before a specified time, pre-registrations are encouraged to help organize the day.
For more information and bookings: www.trybooking.com/events/landing/990308
The District Docklands Christmas Twilight Market
After a day of sports, everyone is invited to stroll down to the District Docklands Christmas Twilight Market, which starts at 3pm.
At the market, regular traders will extend their opening hours as they are joined by a large number of market stalls, selling everything from arts, crafts, jewellery, home goods and food.
While it’s an ideal night to check off your Christmas shopping list, the market will also be a great place to eat amongst new friends, with food trucks selling everything from Spanish paella to crepes, American pies and cheesecakes.
Live entertainment from performers, wall performers and DJs also spread the Christmas spirit.
For more information: thedistrictdocklands.com.au
NewQuay Twilight Christmas Market
For anyone unable to attend on December 10, or anyone wanting to get in between all the Christmas celebrations, the NewQuay Twilight Christmas Market will take place on Saturday, December 17.
Held all over the boardwalk with an expected 60 market stalls and live entertainment, Santa Claus is also scheduled to show up and bring some Christmas cheer to the locals, as well as free gift bags from local non-profit organization Saras.Care.
The market is run by the Docklands Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Lifestyle Markets and with the support of the City of Melbourne. •
For more information: Facebook: Visit Docklands
