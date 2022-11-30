



Mruzik, Grant named to All-Big Ten First, Second Teams

ROSEMONT, sick. — University of Michigan volleyball senior Jess Mruzik redshirt junior Hannah Grant and senior Maddie Dowd all received Big Ten postseason recognition on Wednesday (Nov. 30), the conference announced. Mruzik was named to the All-Big Ten first team, Grant was named to the second team, while Dowd was Michigan’s Sportsmanship honoree. Mruzik, the outside hitter for the Wolverines from Livonia, Michigan, had a stellar season by earning her second consecutive first-team honor — she and Grant were the only Wolverines to start every game (30) and play in every set ( 107). ). Mruzik scored a total of 448.5 points, an average of 4.19 per set. She ranked sixth in the Big Ten in kills after recording an impressive 394 of them, compared to the 376 she produced last season. Mruzik averaged 3.68 kills per set and had 20 aces on the season. The Wolverines’ game against Illinois (November 19) was one of Mruzik’s biggest games of the season, with season highs in kills (22) and points (23.5). Northville, Michigan native Grant, who was the Wolverines Big Ten Sportsmanship award last season, dominated this season to earn the first All-Big Ten award of her career. The Wolverines libero and defense specialist ranks #2 in the conference in service aces (44). She moved up the Big Ten standings to place third in digs with 474, up from last season when she finished 10th with 300. Grant had an impressive performance in UM’s victory against Maryland (Nov. recorded season highs in points (five), aces (five), and graves (32). Grant reached the 1,000 career mark against Minnesota on November 4 with 22 digs, leading all players that game. Dowd was named the Wolverines’ Big Ten Sportsmanship honoree. A native of Clarkston, Michigan, Dowd serves as a setter for the University of Michigan volleyball team, going 105 sets this season and appearing in all 30 games. She recorded a total of 658 assists and averaged 6.27 assists per set. Dowd hit a season-high 49 assists against Loyola Chicago (September 3). She made a statement in her senior season, recording the first double-double of her career against Indiana (Oct. 22) with two assists and 11 digs. Big Ten release

