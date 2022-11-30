More than a dozen members of the England cricket team do down with virus on the eve of their first test match against Pakistan on December 1. Those affected include England captain Ben Stokes, along with 13 other members of the touring England squad.

The bug-affected players stayed at the team hotel in Islamabad and skipped the training session at Rawalpindi Stadium due to a sense of illness and dysentery a day before England’s historic test in Pakistan after 17 years.

Stokes exuded confidence and earlier on Tuesday had revealed his playing squad for the upcoming test match, handing a debut to Liam Livingstone, who was one of those who missed an optional training session today. The medical staff wish it was a 24-hour bug, but had the test been scheduled for Wednesday England would have struggled to field a team.

The bug particularly affected the England cricket team, despite bringing their own chef on tour to prevent many players from falling ill during September’s T20 series. Although the disease is not believed to have been affected by food.

Also in late 2019, the England team were similarly hit with a bug ahead of their first Test of a tour to South Africa and lost the game, with many players struggling to progress through the game.

Nevertheless, the insect attack has thrown a friend on England’s tour of Pakistan, which is taking place after 17 years due to the volatile security situation in Pakistan. The 2009 terror attack against the touring Sri Lankan team, which injured many players including Kumar Sangakkara, had been a nail in the coffin for Pakistani cricket, with many countries refraining from touring the country where terror attacks are a common occurrence goods.

Significantly, earlier this week, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terror organization announced the end of the ceasefire with the Pakistani government and ordered nationwide strikes, leaving Pakistani cricket fans fearful of another decade without international cricket.