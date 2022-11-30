Sports
Why Klubnik didn’t play against the Gamecocks
Clemson Football has completed a 10-2 regular season, won the ACC Atlantic Division title and will play North Carolina this weekend for the ACC Championship.
That’s good, but you wouldn’t know it now because the loss to South Carolina has cast a cloud over the season.
One of the most frequently asked questions is why Coach Swinney and staff didn’t put Cade Klubnik in the game for DJ Uiagalelei.
DJ played a terrible game and I had the same expectation after his poorly thrown pass to Davis Allen was intercepted.
I thought that Klubnik could possibly create a spark for the offense. Yet he never came into play. Why? Here’s the best answer I can give you.
Remember: I’m not an insider. This is my best guess based on the facts we know.
DJ has played moderate to above average in nine of the twelve games played this season. I know a lot of fans would tell you otherwise, but there’s been quite a bit of history rewritten in the last few days.
Compare this to the fact that on average DJs play in just two of the thirteen games played in 2021, and you can see why a few of us are still defending the reality that DJ has improved quite a bit in the grand scheme of things. I’ll get into that in more detail later in December, but back to the topic.
DJ played below average three times in 2022: against Syracuse, at Notre Dame and against South Carolina.
The staff played Klubnik in DJ’s relief against Syracuse and at Notre Dame, with drastically different results.
The team made the comeback against the Orange with Klubnik at the helm. When he took on the Irish, he quickly threw an interception deep into Clemson territory, and the Tigers were thoroughly defeated.
What was the difference?
Against Syracuse, DJ was the only dud. Everyone else played well. The defense gave away a few scores early on, but DJ’s turnovers added to that. Otherwise, the team’s balance played well enough to win the game.
Klubnik protected the ball and the offense worked so efficiently that the Tigers made the comeback. Klubnik did nothing special. His best plays were getting pushed out of bounds and pulling a pass interference call on a prayer in the end zone.
Against Notre Dame, it wasn’t just the DJ who played poorly. Nobody played well. Klubnik is not a miracle worker. He had no help from anyone else. It was not shocking that things went bad very quickly. The whole team played terrible football that night.
The staff rolled the dice by pitting Klubnik against Notre Dame, and I agree with the guess. There’s always a chance a new quarterback can create a spark. It just didn’t work in that situation, and I think they learned a lesson from the results of that gamble.
I think the Clemson Football coaches decided they weren’t going to put Klubnik in another bad situation like they did at Notre Dame
It takes two things to make a spark: flint and steel. If you have one without the other, then you have no spark.
Last Saturday’s conditions were much more like South Bend than Death Valley against the Orange.
I guess that’s why we haven’t seen Cade Klubnik against the Gamecocks. The staff realized he would have no help out there, and they would only set him up to fail. Even if Klubnik had the flint, the team wouldn’t have steel to make the spark.
It’s like replacing the broken sofa in the nursery with a brand new, expensive sofa. You know the kids will just spill their chocolate milk all over it again.
Maybe I’m wrong, but all factors fit the circumstances that we can see. This doesn’t mean that Klubnik won’t continue to grow as a quarterback. I have high hopes for him in 2023. I just don’t think he was ready this season. If Klubnik had played all year, I don’t think Clemson would have ended better than with DJ, and possibly even worse.
If the game hasn’t slowed down enough for Klubnik to feel comfortable, then there’s little point in sending him into a game where he can’t be at least confident that he can rely on his teammates.
The staff made that mistake in South Bend. I think they decided not to repeat it last Saturday.
|
Sources
2/ https://rubbingtherock.com/2022/11/29/clemson-football-klubnik-didnt-play/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why Klubnik didn’t play against the Gamecocks
- Rishabh Pant defends his record in white ball cricket
- Swimming and Diving Traveling to Hawkeye Challenge
- Tennis star Emma Raducanu says it is a ‘great honor’ to receive MBE from King Charles | Political news
- Merrillville football placed on probation by IHSAA
- Parents urged to get their children vaccinated against flu as infection spreads
- Jake Flint: the musician dies just hours after his wedding
- Google Play Announces Best Apps and Games of 2022
- ‘Invisible fiber’ can make cake, pizza healthier
- England cricket team hit by virus ahead of first test in Pakistan
- Malawi launches Africa’s first malaria vaccine for children
- DASH diet offers even more benefits for black adults and women – Harvard Gazette