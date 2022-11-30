Why Klubnik didn’t play against the Gamecocks

Clemson Football has completed a 10-2 regular season, won the ACC Atlantic Division title and will play North Carolina this weekend for the ACC Championship.

That’s good, but you wouldn’t know it now because the loss to South Carolina has cast a cloud over the season.

One of the most frequently asked questions is why Coach Swinney and staff didn’t put Cade Klubnik in the game for DJ Uiagalelei.

DJ played a terrible game and I had the same expectation after his poorly thrown pass to Davis Allen was intercepted.

I thought that Klubnik could possibly create a spark for the offense. Yet he never came into play. Why? Here’s the best answer I can give you.

Remember: I’m not an insider. This is my best guess based on the facts we know.

DJ has played moderate to above average in nine of the twelve games played this season. I know a lot of fans would tell you otherwise, but there’s been quite a bit of history rewritten in the last few days.

Compare this to the fact that on average DJs play in just two of the thirteen games played in 2021, and you can see why a few of us are still defending the reality that DJ has improved quite a bit in the grand scheme of things. I’ll get into that in more detail later in December, but back to the topic.

DJ played below average three times in 2022: against Syracuse, at Notre Dame and against South Carolina.

The staff played Klubnik in DJ’s relief against Syracuse and at Notre Dame, with drastically different results.

The team made the comeback against the Orange with Klubnik at the helm. When he took on the Irish, he quickly threw an interception deep into Clemson territory, and the Tigers were thoroughly defeated.

What was the difference?

Against Syracuse, DJ was the only dud. Everyone else played well. The defense gave away a few scores early on, but DJ’s turnovers added to that. Otherwise, the team’s balance played well enough to win the game.

Klubnik protected the ball and the offense worked so efficiently that the Tigers made the comeback. Klubnik did nothing special. His best plays were getting pushed out of bounds and pulling a pass interference call on a prayer in the end zone.

Against Notre Dame, it wasn’t just the DJ who played poorly. Nobody played well. Klubnik is not a miracle worker. He had no help from anyone else. It was not shocking that things went bad very quickly. The whole team played terrible football that night.

The staff rolled the dice by pitting Klubnik against Notre Dame, and I agree with the guess. There’s always a chance a new quarterback can create a spark. It just didn’t work in that situation, and I think they learned a lesson from the results of that gamble.

I think the Clemson Football coaches decided they weren’t going to put Klubnik in another bad situation like they did at Notre Dame

It takes two things to make a spark: flint and steel. If you have one without the other, then you have no spark.

Last Saturday’s conditions were much more like South Bend than Death Valley against the Orange.

I guess that’s why we haven’t seen Cade Klubnik against the Gamecocks. The staff realized he would have no help out there, and they would only set him up to fail. Even if Klubnik had the flint, the team wouldn’t have steel to make the spark.

It’s like replacing the broken sofa in the nursery with a brand new, expensive sofa. You know the kids will just spill their chocolate milk all over it again.

Maybe I’m wrong, but all factors fit the circumstances that we can see. This doesn’t mean that Klubnik won’t continue to grow as a quarterback. I have high hopes for him in 2023. I just don’t think he was ready this season. If Klubnik had played all year, I don’t think Clemson would have ended better than with DJ, and possibly even worse.

If the game hasn’t slowed down enough for Klubnik to feel comfortable, then there’s little point in sending him into a game where he can’t be at least confident that he can rely on his teammates.

The staff made that mistake in South Bend. I think they decided not to repeat it last Saturday.