Tarleton Tennis Announces 2023 Spring Schedule, Begins Mid-January in Oklahoma Number Two





STEPHENVILLE, Texas The Tarleton tennis team hopes next spring will be much like the last and they won’t have long to wait to get started. The Texans announced their 2023 spring schedule on Tuesday, which begins Jan. 14 in Oklahoma. There are a total of 21 regular season games from January to April, culminating in the WAC Tournament, which Tarleton will be participating in for the first time this year. Tarleton, who won the Western Athletic Conference Southwest Division last year with an unblemished 5-0 conference record (18-4 overall), will play nine games against other WAC programs starting March 17 this year. The Texans will play at home seven times in 2023 in Stephenville, including five consecutive games from March 3-19. Head coach Elianne Douglas-Miron and her team kicks off spring in Oklahoma on January 14 for a doubleheader game against the Sooners and the Missouri Tigers. The Sooners were the national runners-up last year and advanced to the round of the NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championship, where they lost 4-1 to Texas. This will be Oklahoma and Tarleton’s second season in a row. Two weeks later, Tarleton plays its home opener on January 28 in a doubleheader against Cowley College and Weatherford College. Tarleton will be on the road for all five games in February, heading to Oral Roberts, UTSA, Texas State, Pacific and Sacramento State. Then the Texans are home for the first five of seven games in March, where they beat Tyler Junior College (March 3), Louisiana Tech (March 11), Drake (March 14), UTRGV (March 17) and UT Arlington (March 19). ) receive. ). Tarleton heads to East Texas for final games in March, at Stephen F. Austin on March 24 and at Sam Houston on March 26. There are five regular season games for Tarleton in April, two of them at home. They start in Abilene Christian on April 1, then host the Grand Canyon on April 6 and New Mexico State on April 8. The Texans’ final two games are April 14 at Seattle U and April 16 at Utah Tech. The WAC tournament will be held at the Arlington Tennis Center on April 27-29. The Texans would have been No. 1 overall in last year’s postseason tournament. Tarleton’s spring schedule for 2023 can be seen below and by clicking here. Date Opponent January 14 Oklahoma //Missouri JAN. 28 COWLEY COLLEGE // WEATHERFORD COLLEGE February 3 Oral Roberts Feb. 10 UTSA February 11 Texan state February 17 Pacific February 18 Sacramento state 3 MARCH TYLER JUNIOR COLLEGE 11 MARCH LOUISIANA TECH MARCH 14 MAKE DUCK 17TH OF MARCH UTRGV MARCH 19 UT ARLINGTON March 24 Stephen F. Austin March 26 Sam Houston April 1st Abilene Christian 6 APRIL GRAND CANYON APRIL 8 NEW MEXICO STATE April 14 Seattle u April 16 Utah Tech April 27-29 WAC tournament HOME MATCHES IN CAPS AND BOLD

Dates and times subject to change

