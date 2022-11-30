Sports
Carly Hendrickson sent to the SEC Community Service Team
Freshman outside hitter deserves credit for her work in the Gainesville community.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. Freshman outdoor batter Carly Hendrikson was named to the 2022 SEC Volleyball Community Service Team, as the league announced Wednesday.
The Cincinnati, Ohio native has devoted countless hours to various organizations in the Gainesville community since stepping foot on campus.
Hendrickson participated in hospital visits to sick children in Shands and she was also a member of the Lunch Buddies program at Lake Forest Elementary.
She assisted with the Blue Wave Summer Camp and also helped with four different Gators Read programs in Gainesville elementary schools. In addition, Carly helped out at the Chiles Carnival where she assisted with various games and activities at Lawton M Chiles Elementary School.
Finally, she took part in both the Field Day at Noah’s Endeavor and the Night to Shine Prom, the latter of which gives people with special needs a night they won’t soon forget as they walk the red carpet and dance at the prom.
Hendrickson also had the opportunity to travel to Greece with the GatorMade program for a 10-day trip. The Florida Gators worked with the organization “The Smile of the Child” during their stay in Athens, Greece. They helped paint and organize donations that came in. They also played various games and sports with the children, which seemed to be a favorite of both parties.
Hendrickson and the Gators are set for NCAA Tournament play, with the squad taking on Florida A&M at Exactech Arena at 7 PM on Friday.
