Fox Sports Cricket Commentators Australia vs West Indies Test Series Full List





The Australian team will play the first test match of the Australian summer 2022-23 at Optus Stadium in Perth against the West Indies. This game will be broadcast all over the world on the host broadcasters’ world feed. Fox Cricket is one of the host broadcasters for the same. Pat Cummins won the coin toss and chose to bat first on a sunny day in Perth. The Australian team only announced their game 11 the day before, and the duo of David Warner and Usman Khawaja came in to open the innings. However, Warner failed to impress and got out scoring just 5 runs in 16 balls. Khawaja then tied a partnership with Marnus Labuschagne, and both added 142 runs for the 2nd wicket. The southpaw got out by scoring 65 points and continued his good form. Marnus also scored his half century and he would now be looking for a big partnership with his mate Steve Smith. Fox Sports Cricket Commentators Australia vs West Indies Test Series Fox Cricket is one of the broadcasters of the Australian testing summer, and to call the match out to the public they have a star-studded commentary panel for it. To bring the West Indian flavour, the legendary Brian Lara is part of the team, and he also gave the debut cap to Tagenarine Chanderpaul. In addition to Brian Lara, the left-handed duo of Michael Hussey and Adam Gilchrist is also present in the box. Hussey, who is also known as Mr. Cricket, was part of England’s coaching panel, which recently won the T20 World Cup. Adam Gilchrist is one of the prominent members of Fox Cricket’s commentary team. Lara, Hussey and Gilchrist are legends of the game, and it sure is nice to hear from such great cricketing minds. Kerry OKeefee and Mark Howard are also on hand to call the game and both have been doing this media work for quite some time.

