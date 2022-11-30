Williams named SEC Community Service Team









Mississippi State Athletics american football

November 30, 2022 Anna Claire Thomas, Deputy Director/Communications

STARKVILLE Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams has been named a member of the SEC’s Football Community Service Team, the league announced Wednesday (Nov. 30). The SEC appoints a Community Service Team for each of its 21 league-sponsored sports, seeking an athlete from each school who gives back to their community through superior service efforts. Williams is a two-time first-team Academic All-American and has a cumulative GPA of 4.0 during his time at Mississippi State. He is currently in his third degree. Williams was selected as a member of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class 2022, presented by Fidelity Investments, and a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, college football’s premier award for scholar athletes. He has also been named a semi-finalist for the Witten Man of the Year Award and the Wuerffel Trophy. The senior recipient was selected as the 2021-22 SEC H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the highest honor an SEC athlete can earn in any sport. Williams is a member of the M-Club, the community service club for learned athletes. He also serves on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, which represents and voices all student-athletes at Mississippi State University. He served on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic through the Pinelake Church and visited Batson Children’s Hospital & Palmer Home for Children to spend time with the children. Williams attended Emerson Family School reading books and short stories to the children and volunteered through Faithworks for Vacation Bible School with local elementary children. Williams is in his final campaign with the Bulldogs and has excelled in every facet during his time at Mississippi State. Of his 148 career receptions, 64.9 percent resulted in a touchdown or first down. He is currently tied for fourth in MSU career history with 17 receiving touchdowns. Williams also ranks second for the lowest drop percentage of all active SEC-wide receivers with at least 100 goals since 2019 (2.0 percent). For more information on the Bulldog football program, visit HailState.com or search for “HailStateFB” at Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hailstate.com/news/2022/11/30/football-williams-named-to-sec-community-service-team.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos