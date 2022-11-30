“Brother, my English is up now. Okay?’: Naseem Shah’s epic response in PC | Cricket





Pakistan returns to cricket action with the historic home test series against England, which begins on December 1. The two teams will renew the rivalry that sparked off earlier this month in the final of the T20 World Cup, where England beat the Babar Azam. – led by five wickets at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. This will be England’s first Test tour in Pakistan in 17 years; Prior to the World Cup, the side had toured Pakistan for a seven-match T20I series. Pakistan’s young fast bowler Naseem Shah addressed the press conference ahead of the first Test in Rawalpindi, where he spoke on multiple topics ahead of the series. A reporter also asked Naseem about the longevity of England’s legendary pacer James Anderson; the right arm remains the side’s leading fast bowler even at age 40, and Naseem was all praise for the England legend. Read also: “He’s devastating. He is like AB de Villiers at his best’: Indian legend impressed by Suryakumar Yadav It’s a really big achievement because I’m a fast bowler, I know how hard it is. He is a legend, we learn a lot from him. When we meet, we discuss this. He’s still playing at 40, he’s still fit, so you can imagine how much hard he works, Shah said. The reporter further asks Naseem for his thoughts on the pace versus skills debate, insisting that while Anderson doesn’t have the same speed as before, he still has the skills. However, the Pakistani youngster cut short the question and made a rather hilarious comment about his understanding of the English language. Brother, I have only 30 percent English. My English is up now, okay? Naseem said, sparking laughter across the room. As the reporter refined his question, Naseem insisted that a vast amount of experience has helped Anderson better understand the game. I told you, he’s the legend. He knows everything. He knows how to take wickets as he has played cricket all over the world. That’s why he is one of the best bowlers in the world, Naseem said.

