Monday Night Football: Steelers hold off Colts 24-17





Getty Images The Colts had a shot at a late win, but Monday Night Football ended like most of their games this season. Indianapolis lost 24-17, failing to convert a fourth and three at the Pittsburgh 26. The Steelers improved to 4-7, while the Colts fell to 4-7-1. The Colts had questionable clock management on their final drive, which started with 4:52 left. Indianapolis broke the ball with 1:35 left, and Terrell Edmunds laid off Matt Ryan for a loss of 7 meters. The Colts broke it again with 59 seconds left, and on second and 17, Ryan ran for 14 yards before slipping. Indianapolis had three timeouts, but took none, and the third down snap came with 34 seconds left. Alex Highsmith stopped Jonathan Taylor with no gains on third and three, and the Colts took their first timeout. Ryan’s fourth down pass fell as incomplete Paris Campbell was well defended by Cameron Sutton and Minkah Fitzpatrick assistance provided. The Colts begged for a flag, either for pass interference on Sutton or for Fitzpatrick hitting a defenseless receiver, but they got neither. ESPN rules analyst John Parry said it was the right decision by officials. The Steelers finished with 323 yards, with Benny Swift rushing for 62 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries instead of the injured Najee Harris. Harris had 10 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Kenny Pickett went 20-of-28 for 174 yards, and George Pickens caught three passes for 57 yards. Ryan went 22-of-34 for 199 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also lost a fumble on a failed transfer. Taylor rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

