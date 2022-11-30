Men’s basketball looks set to bounce back from a heavy loss on Sunday at Fordham on Wednesday night





Orono, M.E. – The University of Maine men’s basketball team heads to the Bronx on Wednesday, November 30 to take on the Fordham University Rams. HISTORY: This will be the fifth all-time meeting between these two programs with the all-time record standing at 2-2. This is the first matchup since 2018 between Maine and Fordham. ABOUT THE BLACK BEARS: The Black Bears are coming back from a heavy loss at Brown University on Sunday, November 27. Maine trailed 17 in that game with 10:01 left in the game before rallying to make it a success. five-point play as the Black Bears held their opponent scoreless for over seven straight minutes as Maine went on a 12-0 run to cut the deficit to five. The Black Bears’ comeback fell short, but there was never a stop in the Black Bears’ effort in the loss. Kellen Tynes continued his hot-streak for the Black Bears as he scored a new points-record for the second game in a row, this time with 24 points. He’s coming off a week where he averaged 23.5 points per game for the Black Bears in the 1-1 week. Tynes was one of the best defenders in the country early on as he is currently third in the country in steals per game at 3.50. His 21 steals are seventh most steals in the country. Tynes’ FG% of 64.7% also ranks 23rd in the country. Gedi Juozapaitis has continued his sharp shooting early in the season as his young season 3-point percentage is north of 50% at 52.9%. His clip of 52.9% ranks 17th in the nation in the Black Bears game against Fordham. He averages three 3-pointers per game early in the season. ABOUT FORD HAM: The Rams are going 6-1 at the start of the 2022-23 season, including a win in their last timeout against Harvard University, 68-60. Darius Quisenberry has pulled it off for his team early in the season on the offensive end of the field as he leads the Rams with an impressive 16.9 points per game. Khalid Moore (14.1) and Kyle Rose (11.1) round out the top three scorers for Fordham. Abdou Tsimbila paces the Rams in rebounds per game as he grabs 8.1 boards per game. Band story Maine (4-2, 0-0 USA) Category Fordham (6-1, 0-0 A10) 74.5 Points per game 71.4 64.3 Opponent points per game 63.9 10.2 Score Margin 7.5 51.2 Percentage of field goals 45.4 36.6 3-point field goal percentage 37.6 70.6 Free throw percentage 74.8 33.5 Rebounds per game 36.7 0.8 Rebound Margin 4.3 14.8 Assistance per game 13.0 12.0 Revenue per game 16.0 14.0 Turnover forced per game 12.6 9.8 Steals per game 6.7 3.8 Blocks per game 5.0 -UMaine-

