President of the Tobago Cricket Association emphasizes women and youth

Kerwin John, President of the Tobago Cricket Association. Recently re-elected president of the Tobago Cricket Association (TCA) Kerwin John said the primary focus for the next two years is to develop women’s and youth cricket on the island. John was re-elected to his fifth term following the AGM and election of officers for the 2022-2024 term at the John Dial Multipurpose Facility. John was elected unopposed. All members of the current board returned, with the exception of the general secretary who was not nominated for appointment. Tandeka Moses was nominated and elected to the post unopposed. Farouk Ali will serve as the first vice president, Earl Arthur is the second vice president, and Lincoln Nelson is the treasurer. The other positions are appointed during the first board meeting. The TCA, with John as president, has made progress over the past eight years. These include a Tobago senior team tour of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the formation of the Chief Secretary Bago T10 Blast, the Tobago Under-13 Development programs, coaching courses, and John was instrumental in helping Tobagonians serve on national committees and selection panels served. John has served as manager of the TT Under-19 cricket team and Tobagonian Brian Browne has been a TT and West Indies youth coach. John, who is also the second Vice President at the TT Cricket Board (TTCB), was delighted to be back at the helm. It feels good (to be president again). said John. It shows that the people I represent have a fair amount of trust in me and that they appreciate the work that has been done over the past eight years. John wants to continue growing cricket in Tobago with a focus on youth. You have to keep raising the bar higher and higher, keep improving the level of cricket and one of the improvements we are pursuing for the development of his youth is getting more youngsters to come through at a level where they can progress to National Representation, would always be the main goal. Women’s cricket is also one of the main goals in the coming years. This term we definitely want to put a lot of emphasis on reviving women’s cricket in Tobago. Recently we had two windball tournaments with mostly female participants. From the TCA standpoint, our intent is to have some softball leagues first to lure the ladies back into the game and eventually bring them back into hardball. Tobago has had many players over the years representing youth national teams, including Joshua James. James was also selected in the West Indies Under-19 squad for the Under-19 World Cup in 2020. He also played in the Hero Caribbean Premier League. John said that in order to have more Tobagonians on the TT teams, programs need to be created to develop the skills of players and coaches. The only way we can do this is by improving our standard of play and improving the quality of the players we produce. On Sunday, a Level 1 coaching course was held in Tobago, led by Cricket West Indies, with 14 people participating. John said the TCA has a cordial relationship with the TTCB.

