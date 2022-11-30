Khary Crump indicted over UM tunnel incident





Editor’s note: The story was updated at 4:26 p.m. to correct Crump’s bond status. One of seven Michigan State Football players charged in the Michigan Stadium tunnel incident was charged Tuesday morning. Khary Crump received a personal admission from Judge Elisha V. Fink of Ann Arbor’s 15th District Court during a Zoom hearing, and the Los Angeles sophomore is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Dec. 8. Crump was charged with misdemeanor with a dangerous weapon, which was issued Wednesday by Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit. Video from ABC in the tunnel showed Crump waving his helmet at UM player Gemon Green during the incident, with MSU teammate Jacoby Windmon nearby. A warrant was issued Monday for Windmon’s arrest. The New Orleans senior, who transferred from UNLV to MSU in January, is scheduled for a hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday on an assault and assault charge. REACTION:Tom Izzo ‘totally upset’ about Big Ten handling tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium Windmon’s lawyer Jamie White told the Free Press on Tuesday that he was disappointed that the linebacker/defensive end was being charged, but he plans to do everything possible to put this behind him as soon as possible to break the record of Windmon to keep clean. Jacoby has been 100% cooperative since day 1, White said. We’ve been cooperating with the authorities all the way. If you look at Jacoby’s involvement, on a scale of 1-100, I’d say it’s 0.01. The other Spartans charged with felony aggravated assault Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon Wright and Zion Young also had arrest warrants issued Monday. The five are listed as co-defendants and were part of a group of players identified on video by the University of Michigan Department of Public Safety and Security as attacking UM player JaDen McBurrows in the tunnel. Only Brown currently has a hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday before 15th District Magistrate Tamara Ann Garwood. Green and McBurrows were the only Wolverines to initially enter the tunnel as the Spartans left the Michigan Stadium field for the locker room once the game ended. It remains unclear how the altercation began, but lawyers for two of the players have told the Free Press that the UM players both began physical incidents on opposite sides of the tunnel. The Big Ten on Monday announced a record $100,000 fine for MSU and added the first eight games of the 2023 season to Crump’s team’s suspension, which spanned the past four games this fall. The other six Spartans were reinstated to the football schedule after the conference deemed their four-game suspension sufficient. Michigan was issued a reprimand, which athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement late Monday afternoon was in response to a fan making physical contact with MSU coach Mel Tucker. The league said in its release: Members of both teams did not represent the level of sportsmanship expected from the Big Ten Conference and member institutions. It added that UM has not adhered to policies that require the host of the conference member institution to provide adequate protection for staff from both home and visiting teams when entering and exiting playing arenas. Contact Chris Solari:[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter@chrissolari. Learn more about the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

