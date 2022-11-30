Red Wolves Eclips Century Mark in victory at McNeese State





Next game: in North Alabama 8-12-2022 | 6:00 PM ESPN+ 95.3 The Ticket Radio Network Dec 08 (Thurs) / 6:00 PM Bee North Alabama LAKE CHARLES, LA (11/29/22) A red-hot first quarter set the tone for the Arkansas State women’s basketball team, opening a three-game road swing Tuesday night with a 102-83 win at McNeese State. The Red Wolves (4-3) scored 42 points and shot more than 75 percent in the first 10 minutes of the game on their way to crossing the century mark for the first time since December 30, 2015. Six players scored 10 or more points, led by by means of Keya Pattons 20 points 8-of-15 from the field off the bench. The Cowgirls (1-6) were unable to overcome that outburst while also falling victim to 20 turnovers. A-State shot 51.3 percent (41-80), including 11 of 29 from 3-point range (37.9 percent), while providing 28 assists in those 41 baskets. Izzy Higginbottom good for a career-high nine assists to go along with 18 points and three steals. Lauryn Pendleton scored 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds while Maylynn Wilkerson dropped 12 points on four long range bins. Anna Griffin just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine boards while Jade Upshaw scored 10 points in reserve. Three players scored in double figures for McNeese State, highlighted by Paris Mullins’ 20 points. Divine Tanks added 17 runs, while Kaili Chamberlin scored 13. The Cowgirls shot 47.5 percent (28-59) from the floor and made 24 of 34 at the free throw line (70.6 percent). A-State hit seven of the first nine shots en route to an early 16-6 lead midway through the first quarter. Connecting from the perimeter on 7 of 9 in the period, the Red Wolves forced a pair of McNeese timeouts early in the game to lead 42-19 through the first 10. Despite cooling off from deep in the second quarter, A-State continued to press defensively with seven force turnovers en route to a 64-42 lead at the half. The Red Wolves led by a whopping 34 with four minutes left in the half as Pendleton brought down her second trey to make it a score of 59-25. McNeese made a run in the third quarter, cutting A-State’s lead to 16. The Red Wolves shot just 33.3 percent from the field in the period, not coming from deep, but still took a 78–63 lead in the fourth quarter. A-State pushed its lead back to a whopping 25 in the fourth quarter, with Wilkerson’s trey at 2:31 and her team past the century mark at 102-77. NOTABLES Arkansas State’s 42 points scored in the first quarter were the most in school history since NCAA women’s basketball moved to quarters ahead of the 2015–16 season.

The Red Wolves eclipsed the 100-point mark (101 in Troy) for the first time since December 30, 2015. It was the most runs scored by A-State since scoring 107 against ULM on March 5, 2014.

A-State handed out 28 assists on Tuesday, the second in school history and the most since recording the same number in Troy on Dec. 30, 2015.

The Red Wolves’ 41 field goals made are the second most in school history in a single game.

Izzy Higginbottom (18 points) has scored more than 10 points in all seven games this season. She also dished out a career-high nine assists.

(18 points) has scored more than 10 points in all seven games this season. She also dished out a career-high nine assists. Arkansas State scored 30 or more points in the paint for the fifth consecutive game to score 50 points against McNeese State.

A-State has scored 80 or more points for the second time this season and 10th overall time under head coach Destine Rogers . The Red Wolves are 2-0 and 9-1 overall this season if they score 80 or more in the Rogers era. NEXT ONE The state of Arkansas continues its swing away on Thursday, December 8 in North Alabama. The tip at Flowers Hall in Florence, Ala., is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN+. The match can also be heard live on EAB Red Wolves Sports Network channel 95.3 and 96.9 The Ticket Radio Network. SOCIAL MEDIA For the latest on the A-State women’s basketball program, follow @AStateWB on Twitter and @astatewbb on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/RedWolvesWBB.

