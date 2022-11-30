Yaya Felder leads Ohio Women’s Basketball with a Double-Double to defeat the Dayton Flyers





Box Score FOLLOW OHIO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL:Twitter|Facebook|Instagram DAYTON, OHIO.The Ohio Bobcats (2-4, 0-0 MAC) defeated the Dayton Flyers (0-7, 0-0 A10) tonight (Nov. 29) at the UD Arena. The final score of the non-conference game was 52–51, with the Bobcats coming out on top to mark their second straight win on the road. Yes Felder led the Bobcats in scoring and rebounds with her first double-double of the season, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. The first quarter started on a rare note as Dayton was charged with a clerical technical error for having three flashing lights on the shot clock. Current collegiate basketball rules allow only one flashing light on the shot clock. Caitlyn Kroll scored first for Ohio, grabbing a run from a free throw before the jumpball was thrown. Possession was quickly taken by Ohio and Abbie Garnett scored a 3-point jumper to give the Bobcats a 4-0 lead. Caitlyn Kroll , Jay McClure and Ella Pope also had 3PT jumpers to start the quarter, putting the Bobcats up 15-4. Ohio held onto the lead for the first 10 minutes and finished the quarter 17-13. The Flyers started the 2nd quarter with a foul on Caitlyn Kroll , which gave her two more points at the free-throw line. Not far after, Yes Felder was on the line with two free throws on a shooting error, increasing Ohio’s lead. Ella Pope also put points on the board for the Bobcats during the first half with driving layups in the paint. Midway through the locker room, the Bobcats went up 18 rebounds, were 100% at the free throw line and led 31-24. Dayton came out for the half with a newfound offensive spirit, scoring a 3-point jumper within the first 10 seconds of play. The Flyers’ momentum continued into the 3rd quarter to tie the score at 32-32. Yes Felder responded to the tie and scored Ohio’s next four points before Kroll sank another three-pointer, assisted by Jay McClure . Staying within three points of Ohio in the 3rd quarter, Dayton proved to put up a fight. In the final 10 seconds of the third, Dayton led 42-41 before Yaya scored a driving layup in the final few seconds to put Ohio in the lead 43-42. To begin the fourth quarter of the game, Caitlyn Kroll hit another 3-pointer from a Dayton turnover to set the tone for Ohio’s final ten minutes of play. In the last quarter, the battle went back and forth with both teams taking the lead alternately. Jay McClure , Yes Felder and Ella Pope all of them stuck to the offense by highlighting points. In the final five seconds of play, the Bobcats had previously trailed 50-51 Ella Pope found a wide open lane to drive the ball and make the winning layup with 3 seconds left on the clock. Overall, the Bobcats finished the game with an FG% of .300 (17-57), a 3PT% of .210 (7-34), and an FT% of .790 (11-14). Ohio also collected 34 rebounds, 5 blocks, 9 steals and 9 assists. NEXT ONE Staying on the road this weekend, the Ohio Bobcats travel to Washington DC where they face George Washington. The Bobcats take on George Washington on December 2. and can be streamed on ESPN+. #OUohyeah

