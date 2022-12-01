Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear in new video – as Prince William and Kate Middleton embark on US tour



















Prince Harry and Meghan Markle go head to head in new video for the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf as Prince William and Kate Middleton embark on US tour

Prince Harry and Megan Markle have appeared together in a brand new video to promote the 2023 Invictus Games. DISCOVER: Princess Kate & Prince William’s US tour: their unusual travel companion revealed The black and white short film has been released on the official social media sites for Invictus, which takes place in Düsseldorf between September 9 and 16. Loading the player… WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face off in competitive video Participants are seen preparing to enter an empty stadium for a table tennis match – with a difference. READ: Meghan Markle admits she missed a piece of childhood: ‘That wasn’t what I was exposed to’ FAMILY RETURN: See very rare photo of Meghan, 11 years old Prince Harry is soon revealed to be their opponent, and can be seen smiling before nodding his head in response to an impressive shot. Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 At the very end of the video, Harry picks up his table tennis bat again before taking on the final competitor: his wife Meghan. The caption for the video reads, “Are you ready? The incredible experience that is the #InvictusGames is getting closer and closer. TOUR: See where Meghan Markle lived before becoming a royal REVEALED: Meghan Markle sets record straight on reality show with Prince Harry “Be part of it and experience the power of sport in recovery in Düsseldorf from September 9-16, 2023. Tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies are now available!” Harry and Meghan are expected to attend the 2023 Games The release of the video coincides with the first day of prince william and Katevisit to Boston. The royals will land in the US later on Wednesday for a three-day tour in honor of the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards. William and Kate will begin their visit to the US later today William and Kate – who are on their first official overseas trip King Charles‘s reign – will first attend a welcome event outside Boston City Hall, attended by Michelle Wu, the city’s mayor. They will then formally begin the countdown to Earthshot by green-lighting City Hall – and other prominent Boston buildings – in a spectacular visual tribute. The royals imagined arriving for the 2021 Earthshot Awards William and Kate’s visit will culminate in the star-studded Earthshot Awards on Friday night. Superstar singer Billie Eilish will lead an amazing lineup for the awards, founded by William to recognize and scale up environmental solutions to restore the planet. Other acts that can be seen at the MGM Music Hall include Annie Lennox and Ellie Goulding. Never miss a ROYAL story again! Sign up for the Royal Explainer newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox.

