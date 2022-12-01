Nick Kyrgios accepts offer from uncle Rafael Nadal after criticism | Tennis | Sport





Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios will take his talents to the 2023 Majorca championships despite a spotty history with the tournament director, Toni Nadal. Kyrgios was tipped to win the 2022 ATP Tour 250 event, but an abdominal injury forced him to withdraw ahead of his round of 16 match against Roberto Bautista Agut.

It seemed like the right choice, as Kyrgios made his Wimbledon grand final debut not long after, finishing second to Novak Djokovic. The decision to face Mallorca next year will come as a surprise to some, as Nadal – uncle of 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael – was highly critical of Kyrgios following his second-place finish in London. “In the decisive moments, he couldn’t control his fear,” writes Nadal The country at the time. “That again degenerated into constant reprimands against his team, as if they were responsible for the unwanted paths the scoreboard took for him. The Spaniard continued to say a “lack of perseverance” came back to bite Kyrgios in the high-pressure moments. “Nick Kyrgios, with his messy way of understanding the game, is handicapped not so much by what he does with the ball, but by the way he wants to do it,” he continued. “It is very difficult for him to achieve the continuity for which he has to score points. Tennis is more a sport of repetition than of spectacle.” READ MORE Felix Auger-Aliassime receives warm message from Toni Nadal after historic Davis Cup victory

