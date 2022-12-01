Keepers to buy or sell

Especially for Yahoo Sports

Fantasy hockey veterans will know that there’s inherently a ton of randomness in a game played on ice with steel blades strapped to the players’ feet as they blast around a piece of vulcanized rubber at over 100 mph. Player performance can be hard to predict, but this season in particular is the case.

Goalies are by far the most frustrating part of the experience, which is why they’re part of the focus of this week’s Trade Targets column. Players included in this list must be in more than 50% of the Yahoo leagues or you can just pick them up from the player pool, but keep in mind that Carolina’s Pyotr Kochetkov (29% rostered) and Vancouver’s Spencer Martin (18%) are notable trade targets if they’re already ranked in your league.

Trade for

Joel Eriksson Ek, C, Wild (51% selected)

The middle position on the Wild continues to move and no return date has yet been set Ryan Hartman (upper body), which has been the team’s favorite pivot between Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Zucarello in the past few seasons. Straight away, Sam Steel plays in that coveted spot, but he hasn’t done much in the role.

The big boon of playing with Kaprizov comes on the power game anyway, and this is where Eriksson Ek has some hidden fantasy value as he is the linchpin of Minnesota’s top unit. He has already scored five points on the power play and, despite being tied on the third line, has scored 17 points in 21 games this season. He is currently on a five-point, three-game heater.

Andrei Kuzmenko, LW, Canucks (49% roster)

We’re cheating the rules a bit because Kuzmenko is just shy of being put in half of all Yahoo’s leagues, but fantasy managers looking for excellent point production need look no further. Last week I stressed Elijah Pettersson as a trade target for taking his game to the next level, and on his jacket is Kuzmenko, who has 21 points in 22 games and took a five-game point streak into Tuesday’s game against the Caps. Don’t worry about Kuzmenko and Brock Boeser fighting for time on PP1; Kuzmenko gets his points regardless of the situation as long as Pettersson is on the ice with him.

Filip Hronek, D, Red Wings (74% rostered)

The battle against Hronek has always been his inconsistency and defense, but on the reinforced Wings he doesn’t have to carry such a heavy load. In 21 games, he’s already seen a 39-point swing in his plus-minus and surpassed last season’s total power play assists, and was particularly outstanding in November with 12 points in 12 games. At this current rate, Hronek will be a more valuable fantasy player than Moritz Seeder, who is undergoing some growing pains in its second season. Fantasy managers looking for top-notch power play quarterbacks should focus on Hronek, who should be easily accessible due to the lack of name recognition.

Jakob Chychrun, D, Coyotes (62% roster)

It’s still not clear which Chychrun will get the injury-prone version or the 18-goal version this season, but after four games he looked pretty good. The Coyotes are presenting him for a potential trade, and Chychrun will be an attractive piece for a contender given his palatable $4.6 million cap hit. He’s an all-situation player who could replace the incumbent power play quarterback when he joins his new team, and his fantasy value may not be as low for the rest of the season. Even if a transaction is not completed, it is a lack of production Shayne Gostishier paved the way for Chychrun to get some quality minutes on a surprisingly good power play.

Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun looks pretty good as a fantasy hockey asset, just four games into his season. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Matt Murray, G, Maple Leafs (72% roster)

Even with Ilya Samsonov I was supposed to return from a knee injury on Wednesday, but I wouldn’t give up on Murray just yet. He’s going through one of his hot streaks, going 5-0-1 since returning from a groin injury, allowing more than two goals on that stretch just twice. There’s just no guarantee that Samsonov will be able to take the starting job back, and don’t forget it was Murray who started the season opener and was supposed to be the 1A option. The Leafs win a lot of games despite a patchwork of defense, so there’s no fear of losing Morgan Rilly (knee) will seriously damage their chances of winning. Both Murray and Samsonov are worthy of being on the roster, but Murray has more options as a starter right now.

Cam Talbot, G, Senators (72% roster)

The Sens’ defense is somewhat concerning, but it’s certainly better if the lineup includes it Thomas Chabot, who returned Friday after a brief absence due to a concussion. The rise of Jack Sanderson will give them two players to use in any situation, but their best insurance policy yet is Talbot, who has a record losing but put up solid stats with a .919 Sv% and 2.51 GAA. In any case, Talbot is firmly anchored as a starter thanks to Anton Forsberg‘s struggles, and it’s a soft schedule with games against the Sharks, Kings and Ducks. Talbot isn’t good enough to anchor a fantasy team, but he should be a solid No. 2 for the rest of the season.

Trade away

Devon Toews, D, Avalanche (93% Rostered)

Toews is one of those players who is excellent in real life, but not so much in fantasy. Besides playing Kale Makar pushed Toews to score a career-high 57 points in 66 games with an absurd plus-52 rating last season, but at a lower scoring rate, a much lower shooting rate (2.40 shots per game last season compared to 1.71 this season) and without the ridiculous plus-minus, Toews’ fantasy value has become much more muted.

There’s a lot of value in playing with Makar, but since Toews doesn’t generate many attacks himself, I feel it gives him a high floor but a relatively low ceiling. Combine this with the imminent return of Bowen Byram (lower body), who is practicing with the team, and it doesn’t look like Toews will be able to match his performance from last season.

Thatcher Demko, G, Canucks (82% roster)

Spencer Martin continues to eat away at Demko’s ice age, and Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to the Caps shouldn’t change much going forward. Demko entered the season as a potential top-five goalkeeper and was one of the most underwhelming fantasy players this season. There is always hope that Demko will get his form back later on, and in a season where quality goalkeeping is hard to come by, there is some logic in holding on and hoping for the best.

But the reality is that Martin has beaten him for most of the season, and the Canucks’ recent surge puts them firmly back in the playoff race. It’s forced Bruce Boudreau to start Martin for giving the Canucks the best chance of winning, and it looks like Boudreau isn’t shy about leaving Demko on the bench. Demko’s fantasy value may be the lowest, but there’s a lot of name recognition and he can still make a top striker or defender in a trade.