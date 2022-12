UC Webmasters pocket 5 gold, rule Cesafi table tennis

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The webmasters of the University of Cebu (UC) have captured five gold medals to support the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) table tennis competition to be held at Cebu Coliseum on Wednesday night, November 30, 2022. This was after the Webmasters took the college team event title and finished with a pair of podiums in the singles event. They also ruled the high school boys’ and girls’ team competitions. In the high school competition, Andrei Caballes emerged as the champion for UC, while Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) placed second. Fellow webmaster Rafael Misa and Hagel Tabanao of the University of San Carlos (USC) settled for third place. In the girls high school, Kristienne Alicaya joined Caballes as the champion for UC, while fellow webmaster Leah Agbon took second. USC’s Kathriel Alendajao and Angel Viodor of the University of San Jose-Recoletos settled for third place. In the high school team competition, UC emerged as the top squad, while USC placed second. In the college division, UCLM’s Jay Marie Dadulla topped the women’s singles, while UC Main’s Mikylla Dinauanao settled for second. USC’s Ericka Echavez and UC Main’s Krizzia Acaylar earned the bronze. On the other hand, USJ-R’s Mark Louise Gapol led the men’s league while teammate James Ryan Tampus took second. Franzes Honors and Jehus Squad from UC Main finished third. However, UC managed to take the team event gold by beating USJR, USC and Cebu Doctors University who settled for second through fourth place respectively. /rcg READ ALSO: UC secures back-to-back victories in Ms. Cesafi 2022 election UC athletic director sets up community pantry for Cebu sports community UC graduate is third placer in March 2021 Physician Licensure Exams Read Next

