Fernando Verdasco has been given a two-month doping ban from competitive tennis pending a provisional suspension





Veteran Spanish tennis player Fernando Verdasco has been provisionally suspended for two months after testing positive for the drug methylphenidate, it has been confirmed. The 39-year-old failed to renew a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE), The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) reports this on Wednesday Verdasco has accepted a voluntary ban until January 8, 2023, after his urine sample collected at an ATP Challenger event in Rio de Janeiro in February was found to contain the banned substance. The former world number 7 admitted the anti-doping rule violation in a statement. Verdasco explained that he had been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. To treat the condition, he had been taking methylphenidate as TUE as prescribed by his doctor. Crucially, however, he had failed to renew the TUE when it expired. Despite the fact that he has now received a renewed TUE for the medication from the World Anti-Doping Agency, he has been provisionally suspended. "The ITIA accepts that the player had no intention of cheating, that his offense was inadvertent and unintentional and that he bears no significant fault or negligence," the ITIA statement said. "In the specific circumstances of this case, based on the level of player error, the Tennis Anti-Doping Program allows the applicable period of ineligibility to be reduced from two years to two months." Verdasco's best result in a Grand Slam draw came back in 2009 when he reached the semifinals of the Australian Open. He also reached the last eight at both Wimbledon and the US Open in his career.

