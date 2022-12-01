Pat Maroon donates to mental health on behalf of Jack Edwards





Tampa Bay Lightning winger Pat Maroon took to the high road on Wednesday when he responded to some comments about his weight made by NESN Boston Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards Tuesday night. In response to Edwards’ bizarre tangent to Maroon’s weight during the NESN broadcast of his team’s 3-1 loss to the Bruins Tuesday night, Pat Maroon donated — on behalf of Jack Edwards — to Tampa Bay Thrives, which is headed to in its own words is “a non-profit organization that helps people struggling with mental health and substance use issues by providing navigation, access and awareness” In support of those struggling with mental health, bullying and body image, I am making a donation of £2,000 on behalf of @realjackedwards until @TampaBayThrives and I encourage @TBLightning and @NHL fans to join me. Donate here: https://t.co/ZEbWHw6Cqv — Pat Maroon (@patmaroon) November 30, 2022 What originally seemed like praise for the 6-foot-2, 238-pound, 34-year-old winger during the first period Tuesday night went horribly wrong when Jack Edwards — along with his old color man Andy Brickley — went on a babbling and spiraling rampage about Maroons. weight and his apparent love of pizza: Pat Maroon, completely minding his own business Jack Edwards: pic.twitter.com/TE27x02Xi2 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 30, 2022 Listed at 238 lbs. That was the first day of training camp and I feel like he had a few more pizzas before then and now Edwards started. Brickley then jokingly weighed in that his stated weight was before his pregame meal, sending Edwards on the fasting tangent. “Fasting. Unintentional fasting is like four hours without a meal for Pat Maroon. Anyway, [he’s won] three [Stanley Cups] in line! Who can contradict his formula?” said a chuckling Edwards. As my colleague Joe Haggerty pointed out Tuesday night, thanks to Maroon’s on-ice encounters with Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand, Jack Edwards is more likely to have some unsavory things to say about Maroon. As most of Edwards’ monologues have ended, this one generated a number of positive reactions, but mostly a hailstorm of Edwards bashing from media and fans in the NHL: Jack Edwards is the best because he doesn’t care and just has fun. Making people angry with his comments only makes it better. https://t.co/dAqgG0wU03 — Ben (@benmyfriend1) November 30, 2022 Now I may not be the biggest fan of Fat Pat…but god damn Jack Edwards is an asshole and is the only reason the Boston Bruins have the worst local broadcast in the National Hockey League. What a shame. He was terrible playing football at ESPN…he is terrible at NESN https://t.co/BN5W4lbDdR — Roy Bellamy (@roybelly) November 30, 2022 As of 6:30 p.m. ET, there was no public apology or response to Maroon’s tweet from Jack Edwards, Brickley, or NESN, and probably no one should expect one. NESN has previously backed Edwards through hot water, giving their ratings this season and for pretty much his 17-year tenure behind the mic for them.

