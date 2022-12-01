Alexander Rae from Aberdeen selected for Special Olympics

Alexander Rae from Aberdeen was bursting with pride when he found out he had been selected to play table tennis for Team GB at the Special Olympics.

Special Olympics GB is the largest provider of year-round sports training and competition for children and adults of all levels with intellectual disabilities.

The 2023 event – ​​to be held in Berlin from June 17-25 – is expected to see more than 7,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities compete in 26 sports over nine days.

Rae, 40, started playing table tennis when he was just nine years old, after switching from bowling, and has been thriving in the sport ever since.

He currently plays and trains at the Special Olympics Grampian Club in Aberdeen.

Over the years, Rae has played in Scottish Qualifiers, Scottish Disability Sports Club Championships and National Special Olympics competitions.

But when he competes next June, it will be Rae’s first time competing on the international stage – what he describes as an “honour”.

Rae is looking forward to the challenge

Rae said: “I was shocked and delighted when I found out. I told my mom I was chosen and she thought it was a joke because I like to laugh and joke.

“I showed her the email and she realized it was true, she is very proud and so are all my family and friends. It is an honor to be selected.”

Rae’s ambition for his international competition debut is to enjoy it, as that has always been the philosophy his coaches have had while playing the sport.

The table tennis player added: “It will be my first time playing in a world competition, so I don’t really know what to expect, but I am really looking forward to the challenge.

“It will be the biggest thing I’ve done in my Special Olympics career. I go there to do my best, learn new things and make new friends.

“The one thing I’ve always been taught for Special Olympics is to have fun and enjoy it — that’s what it’s all about.”

explore Berlin

Rae is looking forward to exploring Berlin while on vacation Special Olympic Gameswith one historical monument that he would like to visit.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to going to the Brandenburg Gate because I love architecture and I built it with Lego not long ago.

“I’ve always wanted to go there, so it’s on my to-do list. I am looking forward to making new friends and also to the opening ceremony.”

Leading up to the Special Olympics next summer, Rae will prepare for competition by continuing his training at the SO Grampian Club.

Rae said: “Our Grampian Club is fantastic. We play in the Sports Village on Tuesday evenings and also have sections for athletes with disabilities and able-bodied athletes.

“It’s a really good mix to try and understand how we all play. I do all my training there and also play there in the competition in Aberdeen.”