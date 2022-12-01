Sports
Alexander Rae from Aberdeen selected for Special Olympics
Alexander Rae from Aberdeen was bursting with pride when he found out he had been selected to play table tennis for Team GB at the Special Olympics.
Special Olympics GB is the largest provider of year-round sports training and competition for children and adults of all levels with intellectual disabilities.
The 2023 event – to be held in Berlin from June 17-25 – is expected to see more than 7,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities compete in 26 sports over nine days.
Rae, 40, started playing table tennis when he was just nine years old, after switching from bowling, and has been thriving in the sport ever since.
He currently plays and trains at the Special Olympics Grampian Club in Aberdeen.
Over the years, Rae has played in Scottish Qualifiers, Scottish Disability Sports Club Championships and National Special Olympics competitions.
But when he competes next June, it will be Rae’s first time competing on the international stage – what he describes as an “honour”.
Rae is looking forward to the challenge
Rae said: “I was shocked and delighted when I found out. I told my mom I was chosen and she thought it was a joke because I like to laugh and joke.
“I showed her the email and she realized it was true, she is very proud and so are all my family and friends. It is an honor to be selected.”
Rae’s ambition for his international competition debut is to enjoy it, as that has always been the philosophy his coaches have had while playing the sport.
The table tennis player added: “It will be my first time playing in a world competition, so I don’t really know what to expect, but I am really looking forward to the challenge.
“It will be the biggest thing I’ve done in my Special Olympics career. I go there to do my best, learn new things and make new friends.
“The one thing I’ve always been taught for Special Olympics is to have fun and enjoy it — that’s what it’s all about.”
explore Berlin
Rae is looking forward to exploring Berlin while on vacation Special Olympic Gameswith one historical monument that he would like to visit.
He said: “I’m really looking forward to going to the Brandenburg Gate because I love architecture and I built it with Lego not long ago.
“I’ve always wanted to go there, so it’s on my to-do list. I am looking forward to making new friends and also to the opening ceremony.”
Leading up to the Special Olympics next summer, Rae will prepare for competition by continuing his training at the SO Grampian Club.
Rae said: “Our Grampian Club is fantastic. We play in the Sports Village on Tuesday evenings and also have sections for athletes with disabilities and able-bodied athletes.
“It’s a really good mix to try and understand how we all play. I do all my training there and also play there in the competition in Aberdeen.”
Already a subscriber? Sign in
[Aberdeen’s Alexander Rae selected for Special Olympics]
[[text]]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/other/5102419/special-olympics-aberdeens-alexander-rae-honoured-to-be-selected-for-first-international-table-tennis-competition/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alexander Rae from Aberdeen selected for Special Olympics
- Predatory Loan App Found in Google and Apple Stores The Register
- WW International, Inc. Announces leadership changes:
- Jokowi reveals the complexity of the problem of the land mafia: he can kill each other!
- Jessie James Decker, The Rock, Pink Lead Hollywood Families Against Parent Police
- How to withdraw the trend
- Right-wing Zionist digests counterfeit anti-Semitic dinner
- Stock market crash? This time it’s (slightly) different
- New study shows Eindhoven region is one of the world’s leading tech hubs
- Actor Chaske Spencer examined the 1890s through the prism of modern times
- Sweden and Finland have taken positive steps to join NATO – Middle East Monitor
- Pat Maroon donates to mental health on behalf of Jack Edwards