The Primeur – Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Charlotte: Mike Hartline is expected to be the new passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach on Biff Poggi’s staff, tweeted Bruce Feldman. Hartline spent last season coaching at Auburn, where he was elevated to quarterbacks coach following the firing of Bryan Harsin. He previously served as offensive coordinator for Ohio Dominican.

Nebraska: Former interim head coach Mickey Joseph was arrested earlier today for strangulation and domestic violence. Nebraska has placed him on administrative leave.

Georgia technology: Brent Key has made the decision to release offensive coordinator Chip Long, receivers coach Del Alexander and strength coach Lew Caralla from their contracts, reports the AJC’s Ken Sugiura.

maroon: Matt Zenitz tweets that along with Cadillac Williams (who has already been formally retained), Zach Etheridge (Associate HC/Secondary) and Christian Robinson (LBs/RGC) the other two assistants are “seemingly considering” spots on Freeze’s new staff and Hugh has bid farewell to the other coaches.

UAB: The program has formally announced the hiring of Trent Dilfer.

Southern Charleston (FCS): Gabe Giardina, who went 37-17 and took over the Albany State (D-II – GA) program, has been named the Buccaneers’ new head coach. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Charleston Southern under Jamie Chadwell.

maroon: AL.com shares that special teams coordinator/edge coach Roc Bellantoni is not being held. Cole Cubelic adds that defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh is also not being held.

West Virginia: Wren Baker’s contract, effective December 19, is a six-year deal through 2028. He will pay $1.1 million per year, plus incentives, per Hoppy Kerceval.

NCAA loophole: There seems to be one loophole regarding the substitution rule waiting to be exploited.

Juniata (D-III – PA): Juniata College is inviting applications for a 12-month full-time position as head football coach. Bachelor’s degree required; Preferably master’s degree. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of five (5) years of full-time coaching experience at the Division III level or higher, the proven ability to recruit highly successful student-athletes, and an understanding of the Division III philosophy and its role at a private institution for liberal arts. More details and how to register can be found here through this link.

Albright (D-III – PA): Albright currently has two defensive staff openings: Safety Coach and a Corner Coach. The pay for both positions is $10,000 over 10 months and housing. Graduate School Classes and the path to the master’s degree are part of Employee Benefits. Must be accepted into Graduate School to pursue this benefit. Graduate school is not a requirement for a position, it is simply an advantage you have with the positions. Interested Candidates email CV and references to [email protected]. Please no phone calls.

West Alabama (D-II): The University of West Alabama Football is looking for opponents for the 2023 season, week 3 (September 16) and possibly week 4 (September 23). We also have weeks 1,2, & 3 open in 2024. Email [email protected] if interested in discussing options.

The Apprentice School (D-III – VA): The Apprentice School, an independent program in Virginia, is seeking games for week 2 (9/9) and week 7 (10/14). We look at multi-year or one-year deals and teams at every level (Prep/JUCO/NCAA/NAIA/USCAA). If interested, please contact assistant head coach Elton Brown at [email protected].

UAB: Sources say that FootballScoop UAB has reached an agreement with Trent Dilfer to become their new head coach. The announcement is expected today.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers finalize a deal to hire North Texas AD Wren Baker as their new AD. More here.

Nebraska: On Monday morning, we shared that Matt Rhule was planning to hire Marcus Satterfield and Jake Peetz as key players on his offensive staff. Later Monday, Satterfield’s move became public. This morning, Pete Thamel confirms that Peetz is also on his way to Nebraska.

UAB: Sources say FootballScoop UAB’s search is targeting former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer.

Los Angeles Valley College (JC-CA): Los Angeles Valley College is seeking candidates for assistant football coaches. Available positions are offensive coordinator, quarterbacks, and offensive line. Duties include assisting with football operations, recruiting, practice organization, video editing and other football related activities. Bachelor’s degree with preferably two years of experience or equivalent. Only stipend! Opportunity for classroom assignment with a master’s degree. No housing or benefits offered. Please send a letter of interest, resume and letters of recommendation to: Head Football Coach Lester Towns at [email protected]. No phone calls, please.

Central Oklahoma: University of Central Oklahoma is seeking candidates for a Defensive Graduate Assistant. This position includes, but is not limited to, assisting with position meetings, conducting drills during practice, assisting on special teams, assisting with recruiting, travel and game day duties as assigned, student-athlete development and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach, Coordinator and/or position coach. Graduate assistants receive a monthly stipend of $600 and 6 paid hours of Graduate classes. Meals and accommodation are NOT provided. Applicant must be accepted into a UCO graduate program and register for classes in Spring 2023. Positions are open until filled. Applicants should email resume and references to [email protected]. Start date would be as soon as possible. Put “Defensive GA” in the subject line.

Nevada: Sources tell FootballScoop that Angus McClure is returning to Nevada.

Mississippi College (D-II): Mississippi College is looking to have a first week (9/2), third week (9/16) and possibly 4th week (9/23) contest. Interested coaches can contact Head Coach John Bland: [email protected].

Bethune Cookman (FCS-FL): Bethune Cookman makes a head coaching change.

Michigan Tech (D-II): The Huskies have announced a change in head coaching, handing the keys of the program to a former standout quarterback.

Georgia technology: Georgia Tech removes Brent Key’s interim tag and makes him the permanent head coach.

Charlotte: Biff Poggi has reportedly found his offensive coordinator and he’s from Big Ten country.

UAB: Blazers players, who “want their voices heard, write a letter to the school principal accusing him of being too busy to meet with them.

Kentucky: Strike Coordinator Rich Scangarello and the program part ways.

Clemson: Dabo Swinney defends his staff and program after being charged with two years without passing.

Dayton (FCS-OH): After 48 years with the program, head coach (and Dayton man at heart) Rick Chamberlin is retiring.

