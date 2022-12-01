Rafael Nadal says his rivalry with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer is the cause of their longevity – ‘Extreme level’





Rafael Nadal says his rivalry with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer is one of the main reasons for their collective longevity in the game. Nadal feels his two closest rivals have pushed him to “extreme levels”, which most tennis fans could attest to, having watched the GOAT trio play some of the greatest matches ever in the sport over the last 15 years. Nadal, currently on an exhibition tour of South America with Casper Ruud, won two majors in 2022 to bring his tally to 22, but also suffered a number of injuries and will try to put those behind him as he tries to defend his goal . Australian Open title in January. Tennis Nadal at Qatar World Cup: People should feel free to ‘show their disagreement’ YESTERDAY AT 11:34 Speaking on the Bogota leg of his off-season jaunt, Nadal was asked to try and explain his long career — and how long he’ll stay sane. What can happen in the future I don’t know, I don’t know the consequences, time will tell,” said the Spaniard. “There are several factors why we play longer later in life. One of them is medicine and the professionalization of the whole sport, which means people have a more extensive team, and there is more knowledge of the things that help extend careers. “And there’s another thing: I think Roger, Novak and I put pressure on each other, and somehow it’s never been enough, we’ve always had to try one more time. “The competition [between us] has taken us to extreme mental and tennis levels, and this is one of the main reasons we’ve kept going for so long.” Nadal also opened up about the challenges of balancing fatherhood — wife Mary Perello gave birth to a baby boy earlier this month — with his continued life as a professional tennis player. Having a son is a very recent thing, it’s something in life you have to adapt to,” said the 36-year-old. “Other than that I’m happy, enjoying the moment and everything else fades into the background. Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud (R) and Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal wear the jersey of the Colombia national football team after an exhibition match in Bogota, Colombia, on November 29, 2022. Image credit: Getty Images “But my intention is to keep doing my best to fight for the things that excite and motivate me. After that you need to be well organized and have everything well arranged to be able to develop your professional life in a way that works.” Tennis Who could be number 1 next for the first time in 2023? YESTERDAY AT 2:04 PM Tennis Nadal answers GOAT question and identifies his most important legacy 11/28/2022 AT 10:25 AM

