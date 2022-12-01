Former RPI hockey coach Mike Addesa dies at age 77





Former RPI men’s hockey coach Mike Addesa, who led the Engineers to the 1985 NCAA Division I championship, passed away Tuesday night. He turned 77.

The Worcester (Mass.) Railers Junior Hockey Club, where Addesa served as general manager, announced his passing on social media. The cause was not immediately known. He lived in Andover, Massachusetts, with his wife, Mary.

Word spread quickly among RPI hockey alumni, including Mike Sadeghpour, the captain of the 1985 team. “I haven’t spoken to the family or anything like that yet, so it was quite surprising to a lot of us,” Sadeghpour said on Wednesday. Sadeghpour recalled that Adessa was a standout college football player at Holy Cross who brought that knowledge into hockey. “Legendary, larger than life,” Sadeghpour said of Addessa. “He came to RPI and at the time the program was not available. … He took the principles and discipline of football and applied them to hockey where there were specific breakaways and coverings in all three zones and penalties and power plays. That was very new and different at the time and that gave us an incredible competitive advantage over the people we played as Mike was also going out then and being a master recruiter. Addesa directed that 1984-85 team, starring future Hockey Hall of Famer Adam Oates, to a 35-2-1 record highlighted by a 2-1 victory over Providence in the national title game in Detroit. He went 186-124-9 over 10 seasons at Troy from 1979-89. But his tenure with the Engineers ended with three straight losing seasons and controversy. He resigned in 1989 after targeting a racial insult at Graeme Townshend, a Black RPI player. Townshend forgave Adessa for the incident, saying the two last spoke about 18 months ago. “I thought he was a guy who first and foremost gave me and my teammates a great opportunity to pursue our education and our hockey goals,” said Townshend. “I thought he was a great coach, a great motivator. I think he really cared about his players and it’s just a sad day he passed. He and I have been able to bridge the differences over the years that we in the past and it’s nice to be in touch with him. It’s just sad that we don’t have more time together.” Towshend called Mary Addesa “an incredible woman” who made Thanksgiving his favorite holiday during his RPI career. “She really loved us and took care of us,” Townshend said. “I feel terrible for her because she definitely loved him very much.” After RPI, Mike Addesa worked as a scout for the Detroit Red Wings, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks and coached junior hockey. He told the Times Union in 1995 that “I never recovered.”

“I’ve been trying to come back and coach hockey, but it looks like no one will give me that chance,” Addesa said, adding that the damage to his wife and five children was “devastating.” However, Addesa sounded much more positive in 2010 as he prepared to return to Troy for the 25th anniversary reunion of the 1985 championship team. “It will feel natural for me to go back, as if nothing ever happened,” Addesa said at the time. “I mean, all my thoughts on the Capital District and RPI are extremely positive. It was an easy sell for me when I got the invite.” Two years ago, Addesa reminisced about his players throwing him in the shower and ruining his corduroy sports jacket after the championship game against Providence. “I was so lucky,” Addesa said. “I really, really loved that team and I really love them today.” “All I would say is he was an innovator, incredibly driven and dedicated,” Sadeghpour said. “Just one of those people in your life who pushed you and believed in you more than you did yourself. When you think about your time with him, you’re like, ‘He took me to a place I didn’t think I’d go. could reach.’ “

